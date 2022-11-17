Scott Mills raises £1m in treadmill challenge

·4 min read
Scott Mills eats a slice of pizza
A slice of pepperoni pizza helped the DJ pass the painful half-way point

Scott Mills has raised £1,000,365 in a gruelling treadmill challenge for Children In Need.

T he Radio 2 DJ walked, jogged and ran for 24 hours - even recreating his infamous Strictly Come Dancing “crab dance”.

He wiped away tears as donations reached £500,000 around 07:30 BST on Thursday morning, saying: “Just think how many people that’s going to help”.

The total doubled in the next two hours, leaving Mills "in shock".

"I'm in shellshock right now," he said. "I can't get my head around it.

"I didn't expect it to be this much money because of how things are at the moment," he added, referring to the cost of living crisis.

" For that money, I would do it all over again. You are amazing."

Earlier, Mills told BBC Breakfast he was “in a world of pain” after walking through the night.

But he was helped across the finish line by his mum, Sandra, who called in to Zoe Ball’s Breakfast show with words of encouragement.

“It’s hard because you really feel for him,” she told Ball, “but I knew he’d do it. He’s got such determination.”

T he challenge began at 08:20 BST on Wednesday morning and ended 24 hours later in a shower of confetti, with the London Contemporary Orchestra playing the theme to Chariots Of Fire.

“Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought this would be possible,” said Mills, who sprinted for the last 30 seconds of his endurance test.

“I’m feeling such an outpouring of love. I’m soaking it all up, I love it.”

'All in the mind'

Along the way, the Radio 2 presenter received moral support from friends and colleagues including Olly Murs, Gemma Collins, Sara Cox and Louis Theroux, who had some unique advice on how to survive the challenge.

" I did a story about the porn industry once," he said, "and what they would say was that performance, even in that realm, depends on the mental [state].

" So it's not about your legs, it's about your mind."

Scott Mills and the Strictly Come Dancing team
Mills was joined by his former Strictly Come Dancing partner Joanne Clifton (left) to perform their infamous "crab dance" from 2014

Eurovision star Sam Ryder serenaded Mills with a rewritten version of his hit song Spaceman, called Paceman.

Mel C also amended the lyrics of Spice Up Your Life, singing: “All you need is physiotherapy.”

Comedian Tim Vine lifted Mills’ spirits with a collection of walking puns, including: "This Dutchman was wearing inflatable shoes. He went for a run and he popped his clogs."

And sports coach Joe Wicks - who completed his own 24-hour Children In Need challenge in 2020 - stopped by with some words of encouragement.

"When the morning comes and you see the money you've raised, the adrenalin kicks in and you feel so proud of yourself."

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClBfEZDjKxF/

S peaking to BBC News from his treadmill at the eight-hour point, Mills was in good spirits, thanks to the combined effects of a five-minute break and a giant doughnut.

" I just stepped outside for the first time and it was actually great," he said. "I'm going to do that more often, because I forgot there was an outside world.

"In here, in the studio, it's like Vegas - it could be any time of day.

"Outside is grey, damp and cold, but it's not in here, therefore the change of scenery was brilliant."

H owever, he admitted he was starting to tire.

" My words are coming out and I'm not quite sure what I'm saying. But I'm still walking.

" Delirium will set in around 4am. Then, when I see Zoe Ball for her breakfast show tomorrow morning, I'll be like, 'OK, we're good. We haven't got long to go.'"

His co-presenter Jeremy Vine had other concerns, however.

“If the bosses see this," he joked, "they’re going to work out we can power the whole station by running while we broadcast.”

