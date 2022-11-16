Scott Mills kicks off 24-hour treadmill challenge for BBC Children in Need

Scott Mills has embarked on a 24-hour treadmill challenge to raise money for BBC Children in Need which began with a surprise from special guest Sam Ryder.

The 49-year-old broadcaster kicked off the Great Scott TreadMills Challenge for BBC Radio 2 on Wednesday sporting a pair of Pudsey ears.

Mills said: “I’m feeling great. Ask me in 12 hours. I just had a voice note from Rylan saying, ‘You’re looking really well’.”

Scott Mills with Sam Ryder (BBC/PA)

During the treadmill challenge, Radio 2 presenters will continue to broadcast their regular live shows from the BBC Radio Theatre in London, with Zoe Ball beginning on the breakfast show.

She told Mills about Ball’s Button, a red button he could press up to five times during the challenge when he needed support and encouragement.

After pressing the button to test it, Eurovision runner-up Ryder appeared to surprise Mills and performed a rewritten version of his song Space Man, which he a retitled Pace Man.

The lyrics included: “I’ll be your pace man, I’ll be your pace man, when your legs begin to burn, there’s blisters on your souls, I’ll be your pace man, until I’ve got to go home.

“I’ll be your pace man, slow and steady wins the race man. When your lungs are fit to burst and you can’t feel your toes, I’ll be your pace man.

“Scott, you’re not all the way over this hill. God knows your thighs are like a flan that didn’t set. They say runners hit a wall, for your sake I hope it’s small, but you’re not all the way over it yet.

“But truly I just think you’re great, you’ve helped so many kids today, so grab your phones and dial the number and donate.”

Ryder, 33, said he had flown back from his European tour, unpacked his case and gone straight to the studio to support Mills, writing the lyrics in the back of a taxi.

He told Ball: “The energy this bloke has and the kindness in his silly but amazing little heart, it’s wicked to see.”

Mills joked he would be attending Ryder’s London show next week on crutches.

Scott TreadMills Challenge for BBC Children In Need (BBC/PA)

The Great Scott TreadMills Challenge follows in the footsteps of Radio 2’s previous 24-hour challenges for BBC Children in Need, including Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Kitchen Disco Danceathon, which raised more than £1 million in 2021, and the Joe Wicks 24 Hour PE Challenge which raised more than £2.5 million in 2020.

In 2019, Rylan Clark undertook his 24-hour Great Ka-RY-oke Challenge, which helped raise more than £2 million.

The Great Scott TreadMills Challenge will be broadcast live on Radio 2, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds for the full 24 hours.