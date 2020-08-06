Man who fought coronavirus wakes from coma to find COVID-19 killed his family

Scott Miller woke from his coma to find his family had died from coronavirus. (BBC)

A man who was in a three-week coma while he battled coronavirus woke to discover the illness had killed both his mother and her partner.

Scott Miller, 43, was struck by COVID-19 in March, after his 76-year-old mother Norma tested positive for the disease when she was being treated at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for a fall.

It was while Norma, who suffered form dementia, was in hospital that Mr Miller also tested positive and became seriously ill, the BBC reported.

The self-employed locksmith was rushed to intensive care at the same hospital and was placed in a medically induced coma to help save his life.

When he woke up three weeks later, Mr Miller was devastated to discover that his mother and her 69-year-old partner had both died.

All three lived in the same household.

Recalling how he discovered the tragic news, Mr Miller told the BBC: "When I came round, I just had a gut feeling that something had happened to mum and when the nurse told me it was just disbelief and shock. It was very hard…

“It was just disbelief that it had taken two people who were part of my everyday life.

"The staff in the hospital were absolutely amazing. Two or three of the nurses who treated me were with my mum when she passed away. Every part of the NHS was amazing.”

Mr Miller, who has lost 3.5 stone during his battle to beat coronavirus, is now warning people not to grow complacent to the dangers of the illness.

He added: ”People need to understand it's a real killer, I don't think people are really taking it seriously.

"People need to know we're not out of it yet. They need to know, just be safe and secure and watch out."

For support at times of loss, contact Cruse Bereavement Care. You can also contact The Samaritans at any time by ringing 116 123 or emailing jo@samaritans.org.

