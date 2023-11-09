Scott Metzger Moves To Untitled From CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Scott Metzger is leaving CAA to join Untitled Entertainment as a manager.
Metzger, whose clients include Zoë Kravitz and Lucas Hedges among others, will continue to be based in New York. He’ll start next week. His exit is an amicable one.
“We have worked closely with Scott as an agent since he started out and he has been a great partner with us on clients and feel lucky to have him join the Untitled family,” said Jason Weinberg, Founding Partner, Untitled Entertainment.
Metzger spent the last three years in CAA’s Motion Picture Talent Department. He was previously a managing partner and co-head of talent at Paradigm.
“Scott is a terrific colleague and tireless advocate for his clients,” said Kevin Huvane, Co-Chairman of Creative Artists Agency. “This is an exciting new chapter for Scott and we look forward to continuing to work closely with him.”
