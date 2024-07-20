Scott McTominay makes transfer decision with Manchester United willing to sell him this summer

Scott McTominay makes transfer decision with Manchester United willing to sell him this summer



Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has reportedly made a decision over his future amidst the club’s willingness to sell him.

McTominay is believed to be one of the players United are open to parting ways with in the event that enticing offers for him are made.

Last summer, McTominay was the subject of a £30million bid from West Ham but a switch to the London Stadium collapsed. He then embarked on a career-best campaign, netting ten goals across all competitions. He also started in the FA Cup final as United beat Manchester City at Wembley.

The Scotland international has not been short of admirers and has been heavily linked to teams such as Fulham, Galatasaray and Tottenham Hotspur.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United have already rejected early bids for their talismanic midfielder.

McTominay is out of contract next year although the Red Devils retain an option to extend his terms by an additional 12 months.

According to Football Insider, McTominay’s “priority” is to stay at United and continue playing under the tutelage of Erik ten Hag, who has managed to bring out the best of him.

Football Insider note that United have slapped a £30million price tag on the 27-year-old.

“This summer will be United’s final chance to cash in on him unless a contract extension is agreed upon. United are quite light in central midfield at the moment, which is one reason why Ten Hag isn’t pushing to sell him.”

“McTominay might be set to stay at Old Trafford this summer, but the club are open to selling two other first-XI players.”

The Carrington academy graduate was left out of United’s travelling squad that made its way to Edinburgh to face Rangers at Murrayfield.

United stated that McTominay was excluded to afford him more time to build up his fitness after Scotland’s participation in Euro 2024.







Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.



