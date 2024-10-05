Scott McTominay continues to prove Erik ten Hag right with first Serie A goal

Former Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay was on the scoresheet for Napoli on Friday night. It was his first goal in the Serie A.

The Scotland international was sold by United to Napoli during the summer and he has hit the ground running at his new club.

McTominay, 27, got on the scoresheet for the first time in Napoli’s 5-0 win over Palermo in the Italy Cup at the end of last month. He provided an assist three days later in a 2-0 win over Monza in Serie A.

It got even better for McTominay on Friday night when he scored in the 26 seconds against Como as Napoli won 3-1, with three points moving them four points clear of Juventus at the top of the table.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿😱 Scott McTominay just scored in around 26 SECONDS against Como! Incredible. ✨ Romelu Lukaku assisted him. pic.twitter.com/hybWfBcuDG — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) October 4, 2024

To his credit, McTominay has settled in immediately and it looks like the fans love him there. It’s exactly what he deserves for being such a top professional throughout his career.

The Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSRs) were one of the reasons that United decided to sell McTominay in the summer, but Errik ten Hag went on record at the time to say he wasn’t too keen on the sale going through. In an ideal world, McTominay would have been kept.

“It is a little bit mixed,” Ten Hag said after selling McTominay, as quoted by The Sun. “I am very happy for him, but it is mixed because I wouldn’t prefer to lose him.

“He is Manchester United in everything, he was so important for Manchester United. He was here for over 22 years but unfortunately, it is the rules.

“Homegrown players bring more value and that is not the right thing to do but for everyone, for all parts, it is a good deal. Scott is happy with it, and Napoli and us.”

The money brought in from the sale fo McTominay was used to sign Manuel Ugarte. However, the former Paris Saint-Germain has not settled as quickly as McTominay in Napoli.

Ugarte’s last two performances against FC Twente and Tottenham were very disappointing.

