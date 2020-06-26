Scott McGillivray Is Returning to HGTV in July With New Series 'Vacation House Rules'

Photo credit: HGTV

In 2016, the HGTV hit show Income Property, which starred Canadian contractor and real estate pro Scott McGillivray, aired its last episode after a successful 10 season run. Since then, McGillivray has appeared on HGTV Canada's special Moving the McGillivrays, in which he and his family embarked on building their dream home, as well as on DIY Network's Buyers Bootcamp in 2018. Not to mention, McGillivray's webseries, Scott’s House Call, in which he helps fans with a problem in exchange for a home-cooked meal, has three seasons in the book. But if you've been missing watching McGillivray on a weekly basis, fear not! He's back with a fun new show coming to HGTV's U.S. market next month.

In the new series, Vacation House Rules , McGillivray will prove that you don’t need to break the bank to buy that dreamy vacation house. McGillivray, relying on his years of real estate and renovation experience, will teach families how to take their vacation property purchase and unlock its full rental potential. Under his wing, even the most neglected and dilapidated properties will be transformed into gorgeous and profitable vacation homes for guests—we're talking homes with beer gardens and zen yoga retreats! Plus, he'll show families how they can rent out their vacation home and make top dollar when they're not there. Bottom line: Any dream property is always within reach if you follow McGillivray's vacation house rules! You can find a sneak peek of the series below and catch the premiere of Vacation House Rules on Saturday, July 11, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Note: Vacation House Rules already started airing on HGTV Canada in April, as McGillivray is based there. While fans in the United States will have to wait until July for the series to come to market, it was already well-received by viewers in Canada as McGillivray recently announced on Instagram that the show has gotten the green light for a second season. For a show to be renewed just eight weeks after its premiere, it must be one heck of an adventure. We're sure ready to learn some Vacation House Rules!

