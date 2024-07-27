Scott makes quadruple sculls final as part of Team GB boat

Hannah Scott and her GB quadruple sculls crew has reached Wednesday's final [Getty Images]

Coleraine rower Hannah Scott has reached the final of the women's quadruple sculls event as part of the Team GB boat.

Scott and fellow crew members Georgina Brayshaw, Lola Anderson and Lauren Henry comfortably booked their place in Wednesday's final by taking victory in the second heat in a time of 6:13.35 at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Centre.

That time proved enough to see off the challenge of Germany (6:15.28) and Netherlands (6:17.12) and was the fastest recorded in Saturday's heats.

Scott is hoping to replicate her gold medal success at the 2023 World Championships.