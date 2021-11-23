Scott Kleckner Named Landmark Theatres Chief Operating Officer

EXCLUSIVE: Landmark Theatres chairman and owner Charles S. Cohen has appointed veteran operations executive Scott Kleckner as Landmark’s Chief Operating Officer.

Kleckner’s experience spans a number of different industries, including Walt Disney Company, Major League Baseball, National Football League, National Hockey League, National Basketball Association and others. In that capacity, Kleckner has led the renovation, conception, construction, project management and oversight of many of the country’s most prestigious venues and high profile events, and he has led prominent food, beverage and retail operations on both coasts and globally. Kleckner now brings his expertise to Landmark, the country’s largest specialized theater circuit playing indie arthouse and foreign language films in 26 markets.

Kleckner comes to Landmark after most recently serving as Retail and Restaurant Director of Belcampo Meat Company. Earlier high-level positions include District Manager for Aramark Sports, Entertainment and Conventions overseeing New York and New Jersey; Resident District Manager of the New York Mets; District Manager for the Philadelphia Sports Complex and Director of Operations of Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers. Earlier in his career, Kleckner was on the opening team of Staples Center and oversaw renovations and operations at Dodger Stadium, while working for Levy Restaurants. Kleckner also served as the Executive Vice President of Operations for Patina Restaurant Group and Senior Vice President of Disruptive Restaurant Group. Previously, he managed Patina Restaurant Group’s Walt Disney Co. partnership, including oversight of restaurant operations, and directed renovation and expansion projects. He achieved best in company top and bottom-line growth and delivered record-setting and company-leading financial results.

It’s a good sign for Landmark Theatres as it leans into a sophisticated adult-oriented atmosphere and concessions to continue drawing audiences back to theaters following the pandemic.

“Having spent my career with many of the best companies in a variety of retail, live entertainment, professional sports and hospitality businesses, I’m thrilled to join the Landmark team. As the industry leader in specialized independent exhibition, I look forward to driving the financial growth of the chain and delivering results,” Kleckner said.

Said Cohen: “Scott Kleckner’s transformative leadership skills make him the ideal person for this important role at Landmark Theatres. He has shown tremendous results in all of the many varied endeavors he has undertaken and we look forward to having him on our team.”

