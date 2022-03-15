Scott Hall, Pro Wrestler, Dead at 63 Following Complications from Hip Surgery

Dan Heching
·3 min read
Razor Ramon
Razor Ramon

George Pimentel/WireImage

Scott Hall, legendary WWE wrestler, has died. He was 63.

The World Wrestling Entertainment website shared the news in a statement on Monday, writing, "WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away."

Earlier on Monday, pro wrestling newsletter PW Torch reported that Hall was on life support in a Georgia hospital following complications from hip replacement surgery earlier this month. He reportedly suffered three heart attacks over the weekend, according to the outlet.

Hall's friend and former pro-wrestling colleague Kevin Nash wrote on Instagram Sunday night that Hall would be taken off of life support once "his family is in place."

WWE's statement on Hall remembered him as "hugely influential," going on to note that Hall began his wrestling career in 1984. He joined World Championship Wrestling in 1991 as The Diamond Studd.

One year later, Hall signed with WWE and launched the successful wrestling persona Razor Ramon, going on to become a four-time intercontinental champion in the ring.

He participated in memorable rivalries against Nash, Bret Hart, and Shawn Michaels before rejoining WCW in 1996 and founding the nWo (New World Order) with fellow wrestling superstars Nash and Hulk Hogan.

The villainous group helped propel WCW's success in the late 1990s and briefly made the company the top draw in pro wrestling. The pair would continue to appear as nWo members after WCW was purchased by WWE in the early 2000s.

WWE's statement also noted that Hall was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice since retiring from the ring, once as Razor Ramon in 2014 and again as a member of the nWo in 2020.

In Nash's post to social media on Sunday, he wrote that he's "going to lose the one person on this planet I've spent more of my life with than anyone else."

Kevin Nash and Scott Hall
Kevin Nash and Scott Hall

George Pimentel/WireImage

"My heart is broken and I'm so very f—g sad. I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present."

"I've been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value and I him," Nash added. "When we jumped to WCW we didn't care who liked or hated us. We had each other. ... We were the 'Outsiders' but we had each other."

Nash continued: "Scott always felt he wasn't worthy of the afterlife. Well God please have some gold-plated toothpicks for my brother. My life was enriched with his take on life. He wasn't perfect but as he always said 'The last perfect person to walk the planet they nailed to a cross.' As we prepare for life without him just remember there goes a great guy you ain't going to see another one like him again. See Ya down the road Scott. I couldn't love a human being any more than I do you."

