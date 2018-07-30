Home of Nebraska coach Scott Frost burglarized

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost speaks at the Big Ten Conference NCAA college football Media Days in Chicago, Monday, July 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Annie Rice)

The home of Nebraska head coach Scott Frost was burglarized over the weekend.

Police said an estimated $165,000 worth of memorabilia from his various playing and coaching stops, including his time as the Huskers’ starting quarterback, was stolen from his Lincoln residence.

What items were stolen?

According to Lincoln Police captain Jeri Roeder, 14 different championship rings were stolen from Frost’s residence: two from his playing days at Nebraska, 10 from his time as an assistant at Oregon and two from his head-coaching run at Central Florida. Additionally, five pairs of Air Jordan shoes and a Nintendo Wii were swiped as well.

However, Frost later clarified in a statement that some of the items initially reported missing have been located.

“The incident that occurred at our home is obviously very disappointing and discouraging. All of our belongings were gone through and it will take some time to determine exactly what is missing and the value of those items,” Frost said in a statement.

“I would like to clarify that some items initially reported as missing have been found, including some of the rings listed on the police report. Also, the value of what we believe to actually be missing is lower than what has been publicly reported.”

The house is being renovated

After two seasons as head coach at UCF, including last year’s undefeated run to the Peach Bowl, Frost returned to Nebraska, his alma mater to resurrect its football program. Frost was the quarterback on the 1997 team that won a share of the national championship under Tom Osborne.

Frost and his family purchased a home south of campus in Lincoln, but were not currently living in the home as it undergoes renovations.

Police said the thieves entered the home through an unlocked garage door between 5:30 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Sunday. There are currently no suspects in the case.

