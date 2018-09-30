Scott Frost is fed up with Nebraska's lack of discipline

Nebraska entered Saturday’s game against Purdue as the third-most penalized team in the country. Now the Huskers are tied for last.

Nebraska was penalized 11 times, including five personal fouls, for 136 yards in the 42-28 home loss to the Boilermakers. Through four games, the Huskers’ average of 10.5 penalties per game is tied with Akron for the worst mark in the country.

Scott Frost is fed up.

“In my opinion, we honestly look like one of the most undisciplined teams in the country, and it kills me because it isn’t like we aren’t trying to give them messages, it isn’t like we aren’t trying to hold them accountable,” Frost said after the loss.

“It’s up to us as coaches, but it’s also up to that team to stop allowing the other stuff to happen. We can’t get holding calls on interceptions and then talk trash to their sideline and start dancing on the field. I didn’t know what was going on, when we’re down 13 points and we’ve got backups and reserves dancing on our sideline before kickoff. They look like they love losing, and they look like they’re undisciplined.”

Nebraska has lost eight straight, a program record

With the 0-4 start, the program’s worst since 1945, Nebraska has now lost eight consecutive games, a program record for futility. It’s the second-worst active losing streak in FBS, behind only UTEP (16). It’s been more than a year since the Huskers won at home.

The Huskers put up 582 yards of offense, a figure you would think would lead to more than 28 points. Frost pointed to an array of self-inflicted wounds as a key culprit in the loss.

“We got a penalty on special teams and instead of starting at the 30, we started on our own 8. We get penalties on 3rd-and-20 and we get penalties when are drives are going and we kill them. I’m tired of looking at it,” Frost said.

“There’s really no difference from a coaching perspective from ‘I can’t do it’ and ‘I won’t do it’. The people that won’t make good decisions, the people that are hitting people that are three yards out of bounds, if that keeps up I’m just going to ride with the guys that are doing it the right way. We’ve got a lot of warriors on this team and a lot of guys that played well enough to win, but I’m tired of coaching an undisciplined team.”

Story Continues

Nebraska is off to an 0-4 start in its first season under Scott Frost. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Frost: ‘We’re gonna keep fighting’

Frost, in his first year at his alma mater, turned Central Florida around in just two years. He inherited a UCF team that was winless the year before he arrived, won six games in his first year and went a perfect 13-0 in his second year. His success at UCF got him the Nebraska job, and he says he knows the blueprint for success. But it’s going to take some accountability.

“In order to have a disciplined team, you have to have guys that really care, and guys that are accountable and you have to have an environment where they’re held accountable. It’s all of the little things that they do, on and off the field. We’re doing that. I don’t know if it’s taken root with people. We’re trying to break a lot of habits. We’re trying to teach them how we want things done, because I know when things are done that way you win championships,” Frost said.

As Frost previously said, though, it’s going to get worse before it gets better. Next on the schedule is a trip to play Wisconsin, the best team in the Big Ten West. Frost says the Huskers won’t back down.

“We’re gonna keep fighting,” Frost said. “And I appreciate the people of Nebraska so much, because I said this last week, I know where this is going. Nobody hates this more than I do, and we’re gonna keep swinging.”

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Ronaldo accuser comes forward with details of alleged 2009 rape

• Week 4 fantasy football: Rankings, sleepers and more

• ’College GameDay’ turns marriage proposal into hilarious TV sequence

• Celtics’ Hayward plays remarkably in long-awaited return to court





