Scott Foley Set As Co-Host & Judge For Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘Next Great Designer’ HBO Max Series

Scandal and Whiskey Cavalier alum — and amateur furniture maker — Scott Foley has been tapped as co-host and lead judge on Ellen’s Next Great Designer, HBO Max’s furniture design competition series starring and executive produced by Ellen DeGeneres.

In Ellen’s Next Great Designer, design aficionado DeGeneres will give eight forward-thinking furniture designers the chance to push their creativity to the limit. DeGeneres will be on hand in each episode to weigh in on each challenge and provide humorous, colorful commentary.

Appearing alongside her will be co-host Foley who also will lead a three-person judging panel on the competition series.

This is a familiar area for Foley, who has described himself as “someone who likes to dabble in furniture building.”

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Foley shared his love for home improvement TV shows, and DeGeneres staged a mock audition for him to host PBS’ This Old House (you can watch the video below).

Ellen’s Next Great Designer is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted and A. Smith & Co. Productions in association with Telepictures and A Very Good Production, with DeGeneres, Jeff Kleeman and Arthur Smith serving as executive producers.

HBO Max last year teamed with DeGeneres and her A Very Good Production on four new original series, giving straight-to-series orders to the unscripted Ellen’s Home Design Challenge, and First Dates Hotel, a matchmaking series based on the hit UK format; as well as to animated children’s series Little Ellen, centered on DeGeneres as a child. Additionally, the streamer put in development Finding Einstein, a docuseries which seeks to find a new generation of Einsteins who are motivated to change the world for the better.

Foley recently headlined and produced ABC’s cult favorite action dramedy Whiskey Cavalier. Before that, he starred on another ABC series, drama Scandal. He is currently a lead in The Big Leap, Fox’s ballet-themed hourlong comedy-drama pilot inspired by the UK reality series Big Ballet. Foley is repped by ICM Partners and Sloane Offer.

