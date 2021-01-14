Who is Scott Fitterer? Here are a few things to know about the Panthers’ GM to be

The Panthers have offered Seattle Seahawks Vice President of Operations Scott Fitterer their general manager job. Fitterer, who was one of 15 candidates, was late addition to the interview process. He interviewed with the Panthers on Monday and Wednesday.

He would replace former GM Marty Hurney.

Here is what you need to know about Fitterer:

▪ Age: 47

▪ Place of birth: Seattle

▪ NFL background: Fitterer began his pro football career with the New York Giants before joining the Seattle Seahawks’ staff in 2001 as an area scout. Over the years, he moved up the ranks and was promoted to director of college scouting in 2010, where he had a focus on the draft board.

Known for his eye for talent in later rounds, he oversaw a scouting department, which helped draft former safety Kam Chancellor in the fifth round of the 2010 draft, K.J. Wright in the fourth round of the 2011 draft, Richard Sherman in the fifth round of the 2011 draft, Bobby Wagner in the second round of the 2012 draft and Russell Wilson in the third round that year.

Those players, among others including Earl Thomas who was drafted in 2010, were crucial to helping the Seahawks win a Super Bowl in 2014.

Fitterer was most recently promoted to Vice President of Football Operations in September. He’s interviewed for other GM positions in the past including the New York Jets in 2019.

Fun fact: Fitterer played football and baseball at UCLA and one year at LSU. He was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 22nd round of the 1995 June Amateur Draft as a pitcher. He played three seasons of minor league baseball, reaching the Single A level.