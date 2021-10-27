Scott Evans Expands Relationship With NBCUniversal, Inks Talent and Development Deal

Emmy-nominated entertainment journalist and USA Network’s “America’s Big Deal” host Scott Evans will expand his existing NBCUniversal relationship with an overall talent and development deal with the network.

The pact encompasses unscripted opportunities across television and streaming entertainment platforms, including Evans’ current co-hosting roles for NBC’s “Access Daily” and “Access Hollywood.” In addition, Evans will receive a first-look deal for projects to leverage his production chops and host across the programming ecosystem of NBCUniversal (NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SyFy, Universal Kids, USA and Peacock).

“Scott is an amazing talent, and we are deeply committed to expanding his already impressive footprint across our platforms,” said Tomii Crump, head of unscripted casting and talent, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, in a statement. “He’s the consummate host and journalist, and this deal will allow him to work in spaces that align with his passions. We love having Scott as part of the NBCU family and look forward to our continued collaboration.”

“I am beyond excited to partner with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, deepening our longstanding relationship in this way. To be in a position now to amplify our voices by bringing to life more rich, textured stories is a dream come true,” Evans added.

Prior to Evans’ current hosting gigs for NBCUniversal, he hosted NBC’s dance competition series “World of Dance” and OWN’s first weekly live talk show “Own Tonight.” From 2012 to 2016, Evans was an international news anchor on the Peabody award-winning program “Channel One News.” On the side, Evans has been hosting a podcast entitled “So Close,” where he has had conversations with esteemed celebrity guests such as Cynthia Erivo, Derek Hough and Jay Shetty about how they have navigated their respective fields across entertainment, academia, entrepreneurship and literature, among other industries. Evans is repped by ICM.

