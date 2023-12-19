Scott Eastwood Reveals His Hidden Talent Is the Saxophone: 'Not Well, but I Play It' (Exclusive)

"I played as a kid, and just recently I started picking it up again,” the actor tells PEOPLE

Scott Eastwood is a man of many talents.

In honor of his partnership with Royal Canin leading up to the 2023 AKC National Championship — and this year’s Unique Abilities theme — the actor, 37, reveals that his own “unique ability” is playing the saxophone.

“Most people don't know, I do play the saxophone. Not well, but I play it,” the Wrath of Man actor tells PEOPLE.

Eastwood’s affinity for the sax isn’t a recent development. “I played as a kid, and just recently I started picking it up again,” he says.

The actor says it took a push from his parents — namely his father, Clint Eastwood, now 93 — to develop this instrumental skill. “I didn't play in an orchestra, but I took lessons,” he says. “My parents had me in music lessons as a kid, quite a lot, whether it be piano or saxophone.”

Eastwood adds, “I played probably into high school, and then I sort of gave it up. I've sort of lately just picked it back up.”

The star says he "grew up with dogs," and recalls, "As a family, we had dogs as early as I can remember. We had little miniature schnauzers; then we had big American bulldogs... We've had tons of animals in and out. We've fostered dogs, fostered cats, so there's always dogs in our life."



While the saxophone is a rediscovered hobby, after the holidays, Eastwood will center his focus back on acting.

“I've got to get back to work,” he says. “I start a couple of movies. ... I’ve got an action movie that I will do in January, and then I’m doing a drama shortly after, that I’m going to Italy for. ... I will enjoy it [in Italy]. It’ll be cold in February, but we’re making what I think is a pretty cool movie, so that’ll be, hopefully, a pretty good first quarter of next year.”



