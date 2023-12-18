Scott Eastwood on Growing Up in a 'Dog Family': Dogs 'Bring So Much Joy to Your Life' (Exclusive)

"As a family, we had dogs as early as I can remember," the actor says

Scott Eastwood is a dog guy.

The 37-year-old actor and his dog, Josey, are partnering with Royal Canin leading up to the 2023 AKC National Championship. In honor of the event's "Unique Abilities" theme, the duo encouraged fans to share their dog's unique abilities on Instagram for a chance to be featured during the broadcast of the National Championship.

"Well, as you can see, Josey is a guard dog," Eastwood jokes while sharing his four-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel's unique ability. He adds, "She is extremely regal and thinks so too."

The Longest Ride actor's love of dogs started at a very young age. "Look, we're a dog family here… I grew up with dogs," he tells PEOPLE about his family, including his father, Clint Eastwood.

The actor continues, "As a family, we had dogs as early as I can remember. We had little miniature schnauzers; then we had big American bulldogs... We've had tons of animals in and out. We've fostered dogs, fostered cats, so there's always dogs in our life."

When choosing his dog, Eastwood picked one that he could cuddle with. "I have always wanted a lap dog," he says. "She's a couch dog." Together, the pair will cozy up on the couch to watch the AKC National Championship on December 31. "I like the dog show. It's fun every year," the Wrath of Man actor tells PEOPLE.

He continues, "And this one, I think, will be especially fun since people have submitted their dogs' unique abilities."

After the show airs and the holidays end, Eastwood is ready to get off the couch and start working. "I've got to get back to work," he says. "I start a couple of movies in January. I've got an action movie that I will do in January. And then, I'm doing a drama. Shortly after that, I'm going to Italy. So that'll hopefully be a pretty good first quarter of next year."

No matter where he is or what he is working on, his appreciation for Josey never wavers. "Dogs, they bring so much joy to your life. You have them, and every time you get home, you have someone who just is so excited to see you. So it's a daily thing."

The 2023 AKC National Championship is available to watch on ABC on December 31st at 2:00 PM EST.

