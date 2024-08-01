Scott earns another medal chance in 200 IM

Duncan Scott has given himself another shot at an Olympic medal after qualifying for Friday's 200m individual medley final.

The 27-year-old was second in the first semi-final, finishing behind American Carson Foster but third fastest overall, with French superstar Leon Marchand quickest after winning his semi-final.

Great Britain team-mate Tom Dean took fourth behind Scott and will also go in Friday's final.

Scott won silver in the event three years ago in Tokyo and will have the chance to climb on to the podium once again at 20:46 BST on Friday night.

The Alloa swimmer could go above Sir Chris Hoy in Scotland's all-time Olympics list if he claims an eighth career medal, having already won a gold as part of Britain's 4x200m freestyle relay team in Paris.