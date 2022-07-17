Scott Dixon wins in Toronto, ties Mario Andretti for second-most IndyCar victories

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nathan Brown
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Scott Dixon
    New Zealand race car driver
  • Colton Herta
    Colton Herta
    American racing driver
  • Alexander Rossi
    Alexander Rossi
    American racing driver
  • Josef Newgarden
    American racing driver

TORONTO – With chaos playing out behind him, the Iceman kept it cool from the lead for his first win in 23 starts, putting a record-tying seventh IndyCar championship back well within reach for Scott Dixon.

The driver of the No. 9 Honda, who jumped two spots to within 44 points of Chip Ganassi Racing teammate in the IndyCar title chase, held off Sunday’s polesitter Colton Herta late during the Honda Indy Toronto, picking up his fourth win on the streets of Toronto, his first of 2022 and his first since Race 1 at Texas Motor Speedway back in early-May 2021.

Here’s how he did it:

Scott Dixon driving in Toronto, July 2022
Scott Dixon driving in Toronto, July 2022

The Iceman Cometh

After qualifying for second place on Saturday, Dixon patiently waited behind Herta during the first stint of the race that included a brief yellow for a damaged Takuma Sato who didn’t make it through Lap 1, Turn 1 clean. On Lap 17, Dixon, Josef Newgarden (who started third) and Alexander Rossi (fourth) all pitted, leaving Herta out front and risking a yellow that could catch him out.

Herta opted to pit the following lap and fend that risk off. Unfortunately for him, Scott McLaughlin, with a pit box right in front of him and who was running close after starting sixth, did so the same lap. On such a tight pit lane, Herta was slowed a bit than he might have otherwise been on pit exit to maneuver cleanly around the No. 3 Chevy, and before he reached Turn 1, Dixon was by him for the effective lead on the traditional strategy.

From 'ridiculous' to chaos

By Lap 35, Dixon and Herta, running 2.5 seconds behind the leader, had more than 10 seconds behind them to third place, with Jimmie Johnson trying to extend an extremely long first stint. On the radio, Newgarden’s said “ridiculous” when told he had 15 seconds to the front duo.

But right around the halfway point, that advantage for Dixon and Herta would all but disappear with the sequence of three cautions in less than 15 laps. First, Felix Rosenqvist dove on the inside of future McLaren Racing family at-large teammate Alexander Rossi for fourth on Lap 45. Rossi continued to run alongside him through corner exit, and they hit tires again, appearing to knock the wheel out of Rossi’s hand – leaving no chance for the Andretti driver to keep his No. 27 Honda out of the wall.

It was the second time in as many races that Rossi lost grip on the steering wheel with wheel-to-wheel contact on-track. This time, though, he was on the outside.

“It’s just one of those things,” Rossi said after getting checked at the track care center. “It’s a shame because we had the car for up-front.”

Asked what he could do to keep from losing grip on the wheel?

“I’m open to suggestions,” he said.

On Lap 45, 20 of the 25 cars in the field dove into the pits, putting the bulk of the field all on the same pit sequence through for the second half of the race, but shortly after the race went back green on Lap 49, race control threw the yellow again on Lap 56 for concrete coming up in Turn 1. Minimal repairs took just a couple laps as it was believed no more damage would come through the rest of the race.

As the race went green on Lap 59, Kyle Kirkwood took a shot on a pass on Johnson in Turn 9 and the driver of the No. 48 didn’t appear to know the Foyt car was there. Both came into each other and got turned around.

Tying Super Mario

With the win, Dixon finally grabbed his 52nd career IndyCar win, bringing him to a tie for second most all-time with Mario Andretti. He still sits 15 wins back of the all-time leader A.J. Foyt, though Dixon said ahead of Mid-Ohio he doesn’t plan to be doing anything different, career-wise, in the next five years.

The victory extended Dixon’s records of 18 consecutive seasons with at least one victory and 20 total seasons with at least one win.

Sunday's big movers

Behind Dixon and Herta, Felix Rosenqvist picked up his first podium with Arrow McLaren SP, climbing up from eighth to take third. Graham Rahal climbed from 14th to take fourth, followed by points-leader Marcus Ericsson (fifth), Alex Palou (sixth), Simon Pagenaud (seventh), Christian Lundgaard (eighth), McLaughlin (ninth) and Newgarden (10th).

With the race’s results, Ericsson leads Will Power (who finished 15th Sunday) by 35 points in the title chase. Palou, despite his tumultuous week, jumped up to third (37 points back), followed by Dixon in fourth, Newgarden tied for fourth with Dixon and Pato O’Ward in sixth (75 points back).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Scott Dixon takes Toronto, ties Mario Andretti in IndyCar wins

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Scott Dixon ties Mario Andretti with 52nd career IndyCar win

    Scott Dixon had been waiting more than a year to join Mario Andretti in second place on IndyCar's career wins list. The only one ahead of him now is A.J. Foyt. The six-time series champion finally snapped a 22-race winless streak Sunday when he held off pole sitter Colton Herta and Felix Rosenqvist on a late restart to win in the series' return to Canada following a three-year hiatus.

  • Tour the electric Rivian R1S SUV's versatile cargo area that has hidden cubbies and is big enough to sleep in

    The electric Rivian R1S's cargo area is huge and packed with cool features like a power outlet, an air compressor, and hidden cubbies.

  • Fans Are Getting Literal "Chills" After Seeing This LeAnn Rimes Photo

    Singer LeAnn Rimes shared exciting news with fans that gave them literal chills. With an upcoming album called "god's work", fans are loving her latest single.

  • 12 daring red-carpet looks throughout Kardashian-Jenner history that missed the mark — sorry

    From daring cutouts to oversized looks, some of the Kardashian and Jenner sisters' red-carpet choices didn't quite pay off.

  • Cameron Smith refuses to rule out LIV switch while Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson may follow

    Cameron Smith became the first Australian since Greg Norman to win The Open, and then refused to rule out a defection to his compatriot's Saudi-backed LIV series.

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Gaudreau picks CBJ, Giroux joins Sens, Campbell an Oiler as NHL free agency opens

    Johnny Hockey bolted from the Calgary Flames, the Ottawa Senators brought a local product home, and the Edmonton Oilers hope to have finally solidified a troublesome position. The emergency switch was also finally pulled on the NHL's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. And after a jam-packed afternoon that saw teams dole out cash left and right, the Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash by si

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • 12 Ks for Ray, 12 Ws in row for M's after 8-3 win in Texas

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Robbie Ray struck out 12 without a walk over 6 2/3 innings, rookie All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit a grand slam and the Seattle Mariners extended their longest winning streak in more than two decades to 12 games with an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The only time the Mariners had a longer winning streak was their team-record 15 in row in 2001, their last playoff season. Atlanta has the only longer streak in the big leagues this season with 14

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Romeo Beckham scores free kick reminiscent of Dad David Beckham

    David Beckham's 19-year-old son made his Dad proud as he scored a beautiful free-kick goal for Inter Miami II, reminiscent of David's Premier League free-kick record.

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Riders' kicker Lauther hoping to walk out of Raymond Field with a victory

    HALIFAX — Brett Lauther has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon. The veteran kicker will return to Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., played his final collegiate game there, his tenure with the Saint Mary's Huskies ending with a 17-9 loss to the Acadia Axemen in the '12 Loney Bowl (Atlantic University Sport's football conference championshi

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Blue Jays' Jordan Romano to replace Gerrit Cole at All-Star Game

    Jordan Romano is the sixth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be named to this year's All-Star Game.