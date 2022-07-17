Scott Dixon wins fourth Honda Indy Toronto, matches Mario Andretti for 52 career wins

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Scott Dixon
    New Zealand race car driver
  • Colton Herta
    Colton Herta
    American racing driver
  • Felix Rosenqvist
    Swedish racing driver
  • Dalton Kellett
    Canadian racing driver

TORONTO — Scott Dixon joked all week that Honda Indy Toronto is his home race because Canada is part of the Commonwealth of Nations, making it as close as IndyCar gets to his native New Zealand.

Dixon took full advantage of that quasi-home track advantage on Sunday, winning the Honda Indy Toronto for a fourth time. More importantly, he tied racing legend Mario Andretti for the second most wins in IndyCar history at 52.

"You don't always get to win at home, you know? That's when you turn it up a little bit," said Dixon with a laugh. "Honestly, I feel like I'm home. The fans are super into it."

A.J. Foyt is IndyCar's all-time wins leader with 67. The 41-year-old Dixon said that despite his continued success he is no threat to Foyt's record.

"I probably need to be racing well into my 50s," said Dixon, who noted that IndyCar has become more competitive over his 21 years of racing. "It's tough but we'll keep going, man.

"If we can get on a roll here and knock out some wins anything's possible, but (Foyt) is pretty safe."

Dixon has now won in 18 consecutive seasons, but it was his first victory in 23 races — the second longest winless streak of his career — since he took the checkered flag at Texas Motor Speedway in May 2021.

Colton Herta, who tested for McLaren in Formula 1 earlier in the week, finished second on the Exhibition Place street track. Felix Rosenqvist was third, Graham Rahal fourth and Marcus Ericsson finished fifth to add to his points lead in the IndyCar standings.

Herta and Rosenqvist both praised Dixon not just as a driver but as a person.

"It's very rare that you get a guy that's fast all the time and just be extremely respectful of other drivers," said Herta. "He's amazing to drive against because he never puts you in a crappy situation where you have to make a choice of hitting the wall or back out of a pass or something like that."

Rosenqvist, who was on Dixon's Chip Ganassi Racing teammate in 2019 and 2020, said he admires how Dixon conducts himself on and off the track.

"He's just able to keep coming back and winning every year and I think it's really impressive," said Rosenqvist. "I think he's like the ultimate role model for young drivers out there.

"Just shows that if you want something you can do it, no matter how old or how bad of a season you have, you can always come back if you want it bad."

IndyCar rookie Devlin DeFrancesco of Toronto was 18th. Dalton Kellett of nearby Stouffville, Ont., completed nine laps before mechanical failure ended his race.

Both Canadians drove in the Honda Indy for the first time as the event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was nice to be home with all the fans, and I really did get a lot of support this weekend. Hugely grateful for that," said DeFrancesco, who had a career-best 12th place in qualifying on Saturday. "I was quite happy yesterday with how qualifying went, knowing that we had more in the tank.

"But, obviously, how the race played out was definitely not how we wanted it to go."

Although Herta earned pole position in qualifying, Dixon was in control for most of the race. Late in the race Herta's strategist could be heard on the broadcast telling him to try and make a move on Dixon if the opportunity presented itself, but otherwise focus on conserving fuel.

Not only did that opening never materialize, but Herta said after the race that his head sock broke, allowing his long hair to get in his eyes and obscure his vision for the race's final laps.

"This head sock that I have has to hold back a lot of hair so I can understand why it broke," said Herta. "It's the first time I've ever actually seen that or heard of that.

"I'm just going to be wearing a brand new one every time I race because I can't leave anything up like that."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2022.

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bandits clinch playoff berth, end 3-game losing skid with win over BlackJacks

    Thomas Kennedy scored a game-high 27 points as the Fraser Valley Bandits clinched a playoff spot and ended a three-game losing streak by defeating the Ottawa BlackJacks 95-88 on Sunday in Langley, B.C. Kennedy's presence was a sight for sore eyes to the Bandits (10-7) who had been without the University of Windsor product for a stretch of time due to his participation in Globl Jam, representing Canada. The BlackJacks (5-11) are now on a three-game losing streak of their own after looking to make

  • Scott Dixon Wins Toronto, Ties Mario Andretti's IndyCar Wins Mark

    Dixon held off Colton Herta and Felix Rosenqvist to take his 52nd win in IndyCar and CART competition, tying him for second all-time with Mario Andretti.

  • Kelsey Plum signs 2-year extension with Aces 1 week after winning All-Star MVP

    The Aces now have their core players signed through 2023.

  • Every Way the MCU Has Been Changed by WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye, FAWS, Ms. Marvel and Other TV Shows

    Big things have been happening in the MCU — on screens large as well as small, by way of Disney+‘s ever-growing slate of live-action Marvel series. Produced by feature filmmakers Marvel Studios — as opposed to the now-shuttered and once-removed “Marvel TV” arm that gave us Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Daredevil, Runaways and the like — […]

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Chris Sale hit by line drive, fractures pinky on pitching hand in second game back from injury

    It looks like an injury will sideline Chris Sale once again.

  • Woody Harrelson Spotted Boating in Croatia with Wife amid Talks to Star in Jukebox Musical Sailing

    Sailing will follow a group of musicians in the late 1970s discovering yacht rock — the soft rock music genre that took over the radio during that era

  • Steve Bannon said Trump 'would lie about anything' to win arguments, new book says

    The excerpt from Jonathan Lemire's book comes shortly after a report that Bannon said in Oct. 2020 that Trump was already planning to declare victory.

  • Scott Dixon wins in Toronto, ties Mario Andretti for second-most IndyCar victories

    Scott Dixon kept his cool for his first win in 23 starts, putting a record-tying seventh IndyCar championship back well within reach.

  • Edmonton Oilers sign former Vegas forward Mattias Janmark

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Mattias Janmark to a one-year, US$1.25-million contract. The six-foot-one, 205-pound Janmark played 67 games with the Vegas Golden Knights last season, recording 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) along with 21 penalty minutes and a plus minus rating of +3. Originally selected 79th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2013 NHL Draft, the Swede was traded to the Dallas Stars in 2015 and played 73 games in first NHL season. Following four seaso

  • 2022 British Open: Cam Smith outduels Rory McIlroy to win

    Rory McIlroy and Cam Smith staged a furious battle down the stretch at St. Andrews to close out a remarkable British Open.

  • Have $1,000? 2 All-Weather Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Investing can be super simple by buying all-weather dividend stocks like TELUS (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU) on dips and holding forever. The post Have $1,000? 2 All-Weather Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Scott Dixon ties Mario Andretti with 52nd career IndyCar win

    Scott Dixon had been waiting more than a year to join Mario Andretti in second place on IndyCar's career wins list. The only one ahead of him now is A.J. Foyt. The six-time series champion finally snapped a 22-race winless streak Sunday when he held off pole sitter Colton Herta and Felix Rosenqvist on a late restart to win in the series' return to Canada following a three-year hiatus.

  • Sunday Evening Weather

    16 WAPT's Meteorologist Adam McWilliams has the latest most accurate weather forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Veteran goaltender Cam Talbot looks to being leadership to young Ottawa core

    OTTAWA — Cam Talbot is not sure what his first season in Ottawa will bring, but believes he still has a lot to offer the Senators as they look to become a playoff contender. The Senators acquired Talbot from the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night in a trade a swap of goaltenders that saw Filip Gustavsson head to the Wild. The 35-year-old Talbot will join Anton Forsberg to form Ottawa’s goalie tandem. Forsberg won the starting job last season, but it remains to be seen how duties will be shared movi

  • Senators lock up young sniper Josh Norris with eight-year, $63.6-million contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have locked up a big piece of their young core by signing Josh Norris to an eight-year, US$63.6-million contract. The 23-year-old led the Senators with 35 goals in 2021-22 and was third on the team with 55 points in 82 games. Norris was selected in the first round, 19th overall, by the Senators in the 2017 NHL draft. He has 90 points (52 goals, 38 assists) and 29 penalty minutes in 125 career games with the Senators. The native of Oxford, Mich., teamed with Senators

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Hurricanes add Burns from Sharks, Pacioretty from Knights

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes are betting that trading for veteran defenseman Brent Burns will help a regular playoff team make an even deeper postseason push. Getting another scoring option in winger Max Pacioretty essentially for free won’t hurt, either. The Hurricanes acquired the 2017 Norris Trophy winner in Burns from San Jose on Wednesday as the NHL opened its free-agency period. Later in the day, Carolina acquired Pacioretty from Vegas for future considerations as the Knigh