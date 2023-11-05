Scott Disick Shares Photo of Son Reign as Ex Kourtney Kardashian Welcomes New Baby with Travis Barker

Disick and Kardashian share three children, Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8

Getty Scott Disick shared a picture of his son Reign, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian, shortly after she welcomed a baby boy with husband Travis Barker.

Scott Disick shared a rare — and funny — photo of his son, Reign Aston.

The reality TV star, 40, shared a silly picture of the 8-year-old, his youngest child with ex Kourtney Kardashian, days after she welcomed her first baby with husband Travis Barker.

On Saturday, Disick posted the photo of Reign with his arms crossed and trying to make a serious face on his Instagram Story alongside the caption, “Str8 out of comp.”

Earlier in the week, the father of three also shared a slightly belated Halloween post that included daughter Penelope, 11, and a masked figure who appears to be either Reign or his oldest son, Mason, 13.

Related: Kourtney Kardashian's Sweetest Quotes About Being a Mom Ahead of Baby No. 4

Scott Disick/Instagram Scott Disick posted a photo of his son, Reign, on Nov. 4.

In the shot, Penelope makes a scared face as the other person — wearing a spooky mask with large, pointy teeth — throws up a peace sign.

“Fright night,” he captioned the funny shot.

Kardashian and Barker’s blended family, which includes Mason, Penelope and Reign, as well as Barker’s son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24 — whom he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler — got a little bigger this week.

The Kardashians star, 44, and the Blink-182 drummer, 47, have welcomed their first child together, sources confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE on Saturday.

Related: See the First Photo of Every Kardashian and Jenner Baby

On Sunday, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian is in love with being a mom to a newborn again.

"Kourtney is over the moon about her son’s arrival," the insider said, adding: "Her pregnancy took a stressful turn towards the end."

"She is happy to just be able to snuggle her baby boy now,” they added. “She feels so blessed."

As for Barker, the source told PEOPLE that he "keeps being amazing.”

"He brings her favorite, healthy food to the hospital,” they said of the rocker. "He makes sure she has everything that she needs. He is obsessed with their baby boy."

Story continues

Related: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Relationship Timeline

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in 2022.

Kardashian first announced her pregnancy news with a sign that read "Travis I'm Pregnant" at a Blink-182 concert in June. The couple — who got married in 2022 — first revealed that they would be welcoming a baby boy during a sex reveal party later that month.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Weeks before welcoming their baby boy, the couple shared that Kardashian experienced a "medical emergency" that required an “urgent fetal surgery.”

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life," the Lemme founder wrote on Instagram. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."



She continued, "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."



Related: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship Timeline

"Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing. 🙏🏼🤍," she concluded the post.

Barker also addressed his wife’s medical emergency after rushing home and postponing Blink-182’s European tour dates to be by her side.

“God is great,” he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) at the time. “I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.