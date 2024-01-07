Scott Disick Shares Celebratory '2024' Photo of His Children: 'Nothing Like My 3 Kiddies'

The photo included Reign, Penelope and an apparent glimpse of Mason as they enjoyed an outdoor family dinner

Joe Scarnici/Getty; Scott Disick/Instagram Scott Disick celebrates the new year with his children on Instagram

Scott Disick is enjoying some family time to kick off 2024!

The reality TV star, 40, shared a sweet photo on his Instagram Story Saturday of an outdoor dinner with his three children as the crew toasted to the new year.

"2024," Disick captioned the family photograph. "Nothing like my 3 kiddies."

Scott Disick/Instagram Scott Disick celebrates the new year with his children on Instagram

The image featured both of Disick's younger children — son Reign, 9, and daughter Penelope, 10 — as they tossed up peace signs on the other end of a dinner table.

Wearing cozy sweaters as Penelope appeared to be balancing her phone on a glass cup, the pair were seemingly seated near their 14-year-old brother Mason, whose head could be seen in the corner of the image.

Disick shares his three children with ex Kourtney Kardashian, who recently welcomed baby Rocky Thirteen Barker, her first with husband Travis Barker, in November.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA Scott Disick at the 2022 premiere of Hulu's "The Kardashians"

Disick's family dinner comes just a few weeks after he helped celebrate Mason and Reign's shared birthday on Dec. 14.

At the time, the proud dad posted an image of his living room decorated for the two, with balloons reading "Happy Birthday M & R!" alongside some scattered confetti.

"Happy birthday boys! You make my life better everyday!" Disick wrote in the photo's caption.

During an episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in October, Kardashian, 44, explained that her eldest son was not comfortable with the spotlight.

"He does not like it. He doesn't want any part of it. He's not on social media," she said. "He doesn't love it, and I want my kids to be kids. I crave normalcy as much as we can have it."



Read the original article on People.