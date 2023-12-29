Scott Disick and Ex Chloe Bartoli Take a Dip in the Ocean Together in St. Barts

Chloe Bartoli and Scott Disick were first linked in 2006, with a reunion sighting in 2015, poolside in Monte Carlo

Mega, Spread Pictures Scott Disick and Chloe Bartoli

Scott Disick is spending time with an ex.

The Kardashians star was spotted on Wednesday in St. Barts with Chloe Bartoli — the woman he dated before getting serious with Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

Photos show the pair swimming together, sharing smiles and laughs beachside.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA Scott Disick at The Kardashians premiere in 2022.

Disick, 40, and Bartoli, 33, were first linked in 2006. Since, Disick welcomed three kids with Kardashian Barker — Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8. (Kourtney also just welcomed son Rocky Thirteen with husband Travis Barker on Nov. 1.)

As for Bartoli, the celebrity stylist was assumed in a relationship as recently as October. She posted a birthday tribute to Adam Bernhard — founder of HauteLook — on Instagram Oct. 2. “Happy birthday my love ❤️ You are everything to us,” she wrote.

The “us” refers to the pair’s two children, Bartoli’s son, Ozzy, and Van, a son the pair welcomed in 2022. Last year on Bernhard’s birthday, Bartoli shared a photo of a plane banner message from the kids that called Bernhard “Dada.”

In addition to their family life, Bartoli and Bernhard are linked through Eterne LLC, the luxury women's clothing brand they co-founded.

This isn’t the first reunion between Disick and Bartoli. In 2015, the exes were spotted getting cozy poolside in Monte Carlo. Disick and Bartoli were photographed having a playful dinner, with Disick’s arm around his ex, and her feeding him pasta from her own fork.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE the sighting caused a rift between him and Kardashian Barker. “He wouldn’t go home, even though people told him to go home to [Kourtney] and his family,” a source said. “Things were already very tense between him and Kourtney.”

