Scott Disick Will ‘Always Have Regrets’ Over How He Handled Kourtney Kardashian Relationship

A source close enough to Scott Disick would like the world to know that while his ex-girlfriend and mother of this three children Kourtney Kardashian has moved on and married Travis Barker.

Disick will always carry some remorse over how he handled things with her. Disick had wanted to reconcile with Kardashian and even broached the subject before she started dating Barker in early 2021.

Kardashian ended things with Disick in 2015 due in part to his alleged substance abuse and infidelity.

A source told E! at the time of the split: 'Kourtney has always taken Scott back and been by his side, but now with three kids it has gotten old. Kourtney has to do what's best for the kids.'

Of Disick's sentiments regarding Kardashian now, the source told Entertainment Tonight yesterday: 'Scott will always have regrets about how he treated Kourtney and handled their relationship. He is focusing on moving on, accepting his faults, and trying to learn from his mistakes.'

The source added Disick would love to walk down the aisle himself eventually, but that's not in his immediate future.

'He wants to get married one day and start his next chapter, but he isn't trying to do that right now,' the source said.

'The Kardashians still talk to him almost all the time and they see each other relatively frequently.

'It isn't a toxic situation for anyone in the family and they've moved past any difficulties.'

Kardashian and Disick co-parent Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7.

