Scott Disick Has A 1100-HP Widebody McLaren 720S

Media personality and entrepreneur, Scott Disick, who is equally recognized for his exotic car collection, recently added a new treasure to his exceptional assembly of automobiles.

Already boasting a fleet including a Ferrari F8 Spider, Ferrari 812 Superfast, Hummer EV, and a widebody Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Disick introduced the latest addition to his impressive lineup - a heavily modified McLaren 720S, dubbed as "the fastest street beast on the road."

Disick unveiled his newest automotive masterpiece via Instagram, presenting a McLaren 720S that has undergone extensive modifications. The standard exterior of the McLaren 720S has been overhauled with a carbon fiber body kit from 1016 Industries, and then finished in a matte slate grey to match the color scheme of his Ferraris.

To elevate the performance of his McLaren, Disick commissioned the team at SSR Performance to equip the vehicle with an 1,100 horsepower track package.

