“Doctor Strange” director Scott Derrickson is attached to direct a sequel to Jim Henson’s 1986 fantasy film “Labyrinth” for TriStar Pictures, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

The movie starring David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly has become a cult film and has been spun off in novels, comic books, video games and much more as Henson’s legacy has grown. Derrickson will direct the sequel, and Maggie Levin, who wrote and directed an episode of Netflix’s “Into the Dark,” will write the screenplay.

Lisa Henson of the Jim Henson Company is producing, and Brian Henson is executive producing along with Derrickson and his frequent collaborator C. Robert Cargill. Blanca Lisa, vice president of feature film production, is shepherding the project for The Jim Henson Company. Caellum Allen is supervising with Nicole Brown on behalf of TriStar Pictures.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Derrickson is represented by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Ziffren Brittenham. Levin is represented by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Gang Tyre. Cargill is represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Deadline first reported the news of the project.

More to come…

Read original story Scott Derrickson to Direct Jim Henson’s ‘Labyrinth’ Sequel at TriStar Pictures At TheWrap