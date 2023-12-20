Scott Coker praises Michael Page, congratulates him on UFC signing: ‘I’ll always be a fan’

Scott Coker was all class when reacting to Michael Page’s signing with the UFC.

The longtime Bellator president worked with Page for nine years before MVP decided to test free agency. Page’s decision came in the midst of rumors that PFL would purchase Bellator, which eventually came to fruition in November.

While nothing has been revealed officially, all signs point to Coker no longer being involved in Bellator following the PFL’s acquisition, but he heaped praised on one of biggest stars he’s ever produced.

“I’ve always viewed (Michael Page) as one of the most versatile, talented, and effective martial artists I’ve ever promoted,” Coker wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I’ll always be a fan. Congratulations on your new deal with (UFC). I’ll be watching your fight in Miami.”

I've always viewed @Michaelpage247 as one of the most versatile, talented, and effective martial artists I've ever promoted. I'll always be a fan. Congratulations on your new deal with @UFC, I'll be watching your fight in Miami. https://t.co/jZdeqy0ToT — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) December 20, 2023

Page (21-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC) challenged for the Bellator welterweight title twice and broke numerous promotional records such as most wins in the division’s history. The flashy striker already has his first octagon appearance booked as he’ll make his debut against Kevin Holland on March at UFC 299 from Kaseya Center in Miami.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 299.

Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 _6542

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 I1681

Story continues

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 _6591

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 _6683

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 _6574

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 _6654

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 _6695

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 I1830

Michael Page

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 I1832

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 I1836

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 I1840

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 I1853

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 I1865

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 I1925

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 I1983

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 I2151

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 I2231

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 I2275

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 I2226

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 I2067

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 I2099

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 I2112

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 I2179

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 I2198

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 I2249

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie