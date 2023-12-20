Scott Coker praises Michael Page, congratulates him on UFC signing: ‘I’ll always be a fan’
Scott Coker was all class when reacting to Michael Page’s signing with the UFC.
The longtime Bellator president worked with Page for nine years before MVP decided to test free agency. Page’s decision came in the midst of rumors that PFL would purchase Bellator, which eventually came to fruition in November.
While nothing has been revealed officially, all signs point to Coker no longer being involved in Bellator following the PFL’s acquisition, but he heaped praised on one of biggest stars he’s ever produced.
“I’ve always viewed (Michael Page) as one of the most versatile, talented, and effective martial artists I’ve ever promoted,” Coker wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I’ll always be a fan. Congratulations on your new deal with (UFC). I’ll be watching your fight in Miami.”
I've always viewed @Michaelpage247 as one of the most versatile, talented, and effective martial artists I've ever promoted. I'll always be a fan.
Congratulations on your new deal with @UFC, I'll be watching your fight in Miami. https://t.co/jZdeqy0ToT
— Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) December 20, 2023
Page (21-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC) challenged for the Bellator welterweight title twice and broke numerous promotional records such as most wins in the division’s history. The flashy striker already has his first octagon appearance booked as he’ll make his debut against Kevin Holland on March at UFC 299 from Kaseya Center in Miami.
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 299.
Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 _6542
Share this
image
gallery
Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 I1681
Share this
image
gallery
Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 _6591
Share this
image
gallery
Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 _6683
Share this
image
gallery
Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 _6574
Share this
image
gallery
Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 _6654
Share this
image
gallery
Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 _6695
Share this
image
gallery
Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 I1830
Michael Page
Share this
image
gallery
Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 I1832
Share this
image
gallery
Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 I1836
Share this
image
gallery
Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 I1840
Share this
image
gallery
Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 I1853
Share this
image
gallery
Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 I1865
Share this
image
gallery
Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 I1925
Share this
image
gallery
Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 I1983
Share this
image
gallery
Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 I2151
Share this
image
gallery
Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 I2231
Share this
image
gallery
Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 I2275
Share this
image
gallery
Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 I2226
Share this
image
gallery
Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 I2067
Share this
image
gallery
Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 I2099
Share this
image
gallery
Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 I2112
Share this
image
gallery
Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 I2179
Share this
image
gallery
Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 I2198
Share this
image
gallery
Michael Page vs. Goiti Yamauchi Bellator 292 I2249
Share this
image
gallery