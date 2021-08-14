Scott Coker leaning toward bantamweight grand prix after Raufeon Stots’ Bellator 264 win

Matt Erickson and Nolan King
·2 min read
Scott Coker leaning toward bantamweight grand prix after Raufeon Stots’ Bellator 264 win
UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Raufeon Stots’ upset of Magomed Magomedov at Bellator 264 on Friday may have clinched the promotion’s next grand prix.

Stots (17-1 MMA, 5-0 BMMA) stayed unbeaten under the Bellator banner with a unanimous decision over Magomedov (18-2 MMA, 2-1 BMMA) in a key bantamweight bout on the main card. After champion Sergio Pettis, Bellator’s official rankings have Juan Archuleta and Patchy Mix in the top two spots.

Magomedov was No. 3 heading into Bellator 264 with Stots right behind him at No. 4. Stots almost certainly will move up a spot when the new rankings come out next week. But what might be even more important to him is his performance seemed to strike a nerve with Bellator president Scott Coker.

After Stots’ win, he contemplated the chances he could get an eventual title shot with Pettis – one of his teammates at Roufusport in Milwaukee. And absent that, he suggested a bantamweight tournament – which Coker might be on board with.

“Stots – wow. I mean, wow,” Coker told MMA Junkie after Bellator 264 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. “That kid is amazing. He fought a tough, tough, tough Magomedov and I think he clearly won.

“I know sooner or later, people are going to start talking about or whispering about the 135-pound tournament. I think it’s more and more likely that we’re going to head in that direction. We’ve got some great 135s, and maybe next year that will be the division (we do a tournament with). But when you see performances like that from Stots, I was really, really impressed.”

The 32-year-old Stots at times outwrestled Magomedov, known for his grappling, en route to the decision win – including a pair of 30-27 scores. It was his third straigght decision win, but over his most accomplished opponent yet in Bellator.

Pettis won the title in May with a unanimous decision over Archuleta. After 14 fights in the UFC, Pettis moved to Bellator and won the belt in his third fight in the promotion.

Bellator just wrapped up a featherweight tournament and the semifinals of its ongoing light heavyweight grand prix are set for October.

