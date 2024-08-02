Scott Brash’s nerves of steel guide Team GB to ninth gold of Games in equestrian team jumping final

Scott Brash (left), Harry Charles and Ben Maher (right) after winning gold for Team GB in the team jumping final - Getty Images/Mike Hewitt

Team GB secured their ninth gold medal of the Paris Games as Scott Brash produced a nerveless final round on Jefferson to win the team showjumping.

Beneath glorious skies in Versailles, where the equestrian events are taking place, Brash showed nerves of steel to seal what was an unexpected but thoroughly deserved victory.

Fellow veteran Ben Maher, and 25-year-old Harry Charles - whose father Peter was part of the gold-medal winning team in London along with Maher and Brash - had already gone clear with their rounds, and Brash knew that another clear round from him would guarantee gold.

One fence down and it would have been silver, two and GB would have been out of the medals. It was huge pressure on the 38-year-old but he rose to the occasion.

Fence 4B wobbled but crucially stayed up, leading to joyous scenes within the GB camp.

Brash and his horse Hello Jefferson produced a clean round at the perfect time - PA/David Davies

Other than 2012, the only other time GB have won team jumping gold was in Helsinki back in 1952.

The result took experts by surprise with the Germans widely fancied to take gold.

“We didn’t really see this coming this week,” admitted nation cup winner Andy Austin, commentating on the BBC. “We thought the Germans were invincible. We didn’t think we could do this. It’s an unbelievable result for us British, it’s incredible the way they’ve all ridden.

“Harry Charles, I’ve got to give him some special praise. How he got down the combination today I don’t know, we expect it from the two older hands but Harry was brilliant.”