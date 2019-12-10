Scott believes Red Roses must keep improving ahead of Six Nations

The Red Roses breezed past France – both home and away – and Italy in their three-game autumn runout, building momentum ahead of their bid to retain their Grand Slam crown which starts in Pau on February 2.

But despite toppling France away from home for the first time since 2012 last month, second row Scott believes Simon Middleton’s side still have plenty to improve on heading into a crucial 2020.

“I think we’re in a pretty good place at the moment and to take three wins from three in the autumn internationals was perfect for us, but I think at the same time we know that we left a lot out there on the pitch,” the 26-year-old said.

“We didn’t have the best performances – to get three wins was fantastic and to win away in France for the first time since 2012 was amazing.

“But there was definitely some frustration left after the autumn games in terms of our overall finished article and how we’re not quite there as a team yet.

“We’ll be looking to improve on that coming into the Guinness Six Nations – we’re in a really good place and we’re excited to get back into camp.

“In order for us to even be selected in the first place we know we’ve got to be training well and playing well.”

Scott featured in that historic 20-10 triumph over the old enemy in Clermont-Ferrant, helping engineer an impressive victory where Loughborough Lightning No.8 Sarah Hunter scored twice and dynamic back Emily Scarratt kicked clinically from the tee.

The powerful lock represents an experienced international campaigner, captaining her side during their opening summer Super Series fixture against USA and dotting down two tries in Six Nations victories against Wales and Italy earlier this year.

And with her level of England pedigree, she appears well-placed to comment on her side's prospects for the future – both from a short-term and longer-term perspective.

“We’re definitely confident about next year - that first game away in France is key for us, and in the first game of the Guinness Six Nations you can’t get much bigger than that,” added Scott, speaking at Old Rutlishians Rugby Club as part of the RFU’s innovative CBRE All Schools initiative.

“It’s an opportunity and a game that the girls will absolutely relish - we know that there’s some really tough competition from within the squad.

“I think you need to be looking out for the likes of Sarah Bern in 2020, who was obviously nominated for World Rugby Women's Player of the Year – she’s fantastic, and an explosive player for us.

“You can see in the Tyrrells Premier 15s the level of performances just going up and up, and in turn, that just leads to better England performances as well.”

Inspired by the journey of the Red Roses, book tickets to see them play in the 2020 Six Nations – for more information visit englandrugby.com and https://www.eticketing.co.uk/rfu