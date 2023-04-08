Royals closer Scott Barlow hasn’t allowed a run since ’22. Here’s what makes him special

Ask around in the Royals’ clubhouse about closer Scott Barlow and you’ll hear about a dozen variations of the same phrase.

“It’s like nothing really rattles Scotty too much,” said Royals pitcher Brad Keller.

“I don’t think he feels any pressure,” said catcher Salvador Perez.

“Everything you want from a guy in the back end in the bullpen,” said pitcher Ryan Yarbrough. “Nothing seems like it fazes him.”

It’s easy to see that watching Barlow close out a game. Barlow earned his first save of the season in the Royals’ 3-1 victory over the Giants on Friday. Despite allowing a leadoff triple, the first hit he’s surrendered this season, Barlow struck out two and was the beneficiary of a defensive gem by Matt Duffy at third to escape the ninth inning unscathed.

“That’s like one of the hardest feats in pitching,” Keller said. “He’s just like, ‘Oh, all right. That just happened. Let’s just get those next three guys out.’ ... Anytime he’s in trouble, you know he’s going to get out of it somehow.”

Through three outings this year, Barlow has allowed one hit and no runs. He has struck out three.

Going back to last season, the Royals closer hasn’t allowed a run since August 30, a stretch that spans 15 appearances (15 1/3 innings).

“He’s super, super even keel,” said interim manager Paul Hoover. “A guy that’s throwing the back end in a hostile environment like it was (Friday) with the game on the line, that’s the heartbeat that you want.”

After pitching in front of 40,711 on Friday at Oracle Park in San Francisco, Barlow deadpanned that he was “excited” to get the first win on the road. Hoover noted how Barlow “didn’t blink,” and Barlow spoke about compartmentalizing the situation — the Royals had a two-run lead, so there was no reason to stress about the leadoff runner reaching third.

Evidently, that’s the same Barlow the Royals see in all areas, even when it comes to his golf game.

Keller, a self-described golf guy from a golf family, noticed during spring training that Barlow was bringing up the sport more and more often. He’d hit 100 balls at the driving range one day, or he’d come locked and loaded with a bunch of golf videos and show them to Keller.

Story continues

“He’s new to it,” Keller said. “He’s only been playing for a couple years now but loves it. Like, loves golf. He’s going to be really good.”

But, Keller continued, “Obviously golf is tough when you first start playing.”

That’s where the mindset of a closer comes in handy.

“Hook a couple balls and it’s the same Scotty,” Keller said. “Nothing ever fazes him.”

If he can survive the frustration of a round of golf, of course a high-pressure ninth inning shouldn’t be a problem.

“Oh, that’s easy for Barlow,” Perez said. “He’s been in that situation too many times. One of the best closers in the game. He doesn’t get any panic, just tries to do his job.”