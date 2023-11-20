Scott Akester memorial football event held as charity launches

The family of a young father killed by a single punch have launched a charity in his memory to mark the first anniversary of his death.

Scott Akester, 31, died when he fell over and banged his head after being hit in the face in Hull in 2022.

His attacker, Michael Pearson was later convicted of manslaughter and jailed for seven and a half years.

On Sunday, Scott's family marked the official launch of One Punch Hull with a football tournament.

"Setting up the charity in memory of Scott has helped us move forward with our lives," his mother Debbie Akester said.

"It has given us a focus, it really is a positive thing to do and it's close to our hearts. We have lost Scott, but we are here now to help others."

The event on Sunday saw 12 teams, mostly made up of Scott's friends, competing in a five-a-side tournament in his memory.

Josh Dunn told BBC Look North: "It's raising awareness for the charity and getting the message out there."

"Everyone has come out in the rain and played their part - it's great to see," he added.

'Needless punch'

In the long-term, One Punch Hull, which has now received its official charity status, is aiming to open a support centre in the city.

Meanwhile, the charity is working with workplaces, schools and colleges and in sports and leisure clubs to get the message out there.

"Scott didn't have to die, there was no reason for it, it wasn't self-defence by the person who hit him," his mother said.

"People need to better understand that you can walk away and not escalate arguments. You don't have to throw that needless punch and ruin lives, situations can be de-escalated," she added.

Scott's father, Steve Akester, said what happened to Scott was "more common" than people realised.

The family is also working with Humberside Police on a campaign aimed at preventing violence in bars, pubs and clubs during the festive holiday season.

