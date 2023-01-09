Scott Adams Immortalized Via Embedment into AI; Bots Incorporated Developing AI Designed to Mimic Scott Adams Whose Artificially Intelligent Voice, Image, Persuasion, Personality and Likeness Will Soon Concomitantly Serve As Corporation’s Chief Commercial Officer

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2023 / BOTS, Inc. (OTC PINK:BTZI), $BTZI or "The Company"), a global technology company specialized in AI, Blockchain-based solutions, including decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity, mining equipment repair as well as extended warranties announced today that the first steps are being taken to embed Scott Adams' personality ubiquitously into artificial intelligence.

In determining the most suitable AI generated voice for humans to enjoy and trust, Scott Adams quickly rose to the top of our consideration. Primarily, his voice has become a friend to hundreds of thousands of those that tune in every day to listen to his podcast, Coffee with Scott Adams. With thousands of hours of his clear and articulate vocals recorded for sampling and reproducing into intelligible sentences together with his open, free-for-all license for same, we found this combination irresistible. References: https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=N3wPCGSsUjw and https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=jRlVT9uQ8dM

Scott Adams voice is quickly rising as one of the most persuasive influencers on social media often resulting in those listening in -having come to regard him as a personal friend.

In addition to having an AI version of Scott Adams serve as the Company's Chief Commercial Officer, we foresee his voice becoming the voice of Bots, Inc. in all aspects of Company commerce and communications, with Siri of Apple and Alexa of Amazon as familiar examples. Hal of 2001 a Space Odyssey, a more sophisticated version of Star Wars C-3P0 or Data of Star Trek give a glimpse into the future of Scott Adams living on into a type of artificial immortality.

Scott Adams first reached fame as the creator of the Dilbert Comic Strip and is a prolific author of best-selling self-help books, the content of which may also be included in developing his personality into AI.

About BOTS, Inc.

BOTS, Inc. is an affiliate of First Bitcoin Capital Corp (OTC:BITCF):, parent of Bullet Blockchain (OTC:BULT) as well as global technology company specialized in AI, Blockchain-based solutions, including decentralized finance applications, and cybersecurity solutions, and owns a portfolio of digital assets and crypto-related businesses such as BeadSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange, Bitcoin ATM US patents and Cyber Security Group LLC, an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management System certified company.

TekX Mining , one of BTZI's subsidiaries provides crypto mining consulting, optimization, and crypto mining equipment repair and extended warranty contracts. Tekx also conducts miner repair technicians' training. TekX is offering testing, inspection & certification (TIC) services as a value-added set of procedures which is now provided to ensure that the preowned bitcoin miners and other related products meet with the mandated regulations and manufacturing standards in terms of quality and safety. These services include optional on-site or remote diagnostic testing, documentary checks, data processing consistency verification, management process audits, and inspections across the entire supply chain. Testing and commission will be provided to the institutional bitcoin miner purchasers as well as smaller miner-operators or at the request of the manufacturer.

Bots, Inc. has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Bloomberg, and TheStreet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

