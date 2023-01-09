Scott Adams Immortalized Via Embedment into AI; Bots Incorporated Developing AI Designed to Mimic Scott Adams Whose Artificially Intelligent Voice, Image, Persuasion, Personality and Likeness Will Soon Concomitantly Serve As Corporation’s Chief Commercial Officer

First Bitcoin Capital Corp.
·4 min read
First Bitcoin Capital Corp.

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2023 / BOTS, Inc. (OTC PINK:BTZI), $BTZI or "The Company"), a global technology company specialized in AI, Blockchain-based solutions, including decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity, mining equipment repair as well as extended warranties announced today that the first steps are being taken to embed Scott Adams' personality ubiquitously into artificial intelligence.

In determining the most suitable AI generated voice for humans to enjoy and trust, Scott Adams quickly rose to the top of our consideration. Primarily, his voice has become a friend to hundreds of thousands of those that tune in every day to listen to his podcast, Coffee with Scott Adams. With thousands of hours of his clear and articulate vocals recorded for sampling and reproducing into intelligible sentences together with his open, free-for-all license for same, we found this combination irresistible. References: https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=N3wPCGSsUjw and https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=jRlVT9uQ8dM

Scott Adams voice is quickly rising as one of the most persuasive influencers on social media often resulting in those listening in -having come to regard him as a personal friend.

In addition to having an AI version of Scott Adams serve as the Company's Chief Commercial Officer, we foresee his voice becoming the voice of Bots, Inc. in all aspects of Company commerce and communications, with Siri of Apple and Alexa of Amazon as familiar examples. Hal of 2001 a Space Odyssey, a more sophisticated version of Star Wars C-3P0 or Data of Star Trek give a glimpse into the future of Scott Adams living on into a type of artificial immortality.

Scott Adams first reached fame as the creator of the Dilbert Comic Strip and is a prolific author of best-selling self-help books, the content of which may also be included in developing his personality into AI.

About BOTS, Inc.

BOTS, Inc. is an affiliate of First Bitcoin Capital Corp (OTC:BITCF):, parent of Bullet Blockchain (OTC:BULT) as well as global technology company specialized in AI, Blockchain-based solutions, including decentralized finance applications, and cybersecurity solutions, and owns a portfolio of digital assets and crypto-related businesses such as BeadSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange, Bitcoin ATM US patents and Cyber Security Group LLC, an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management System certified company.

TekX Mining , one of BTZI's subsidiaries provides crypto mining consulting, optimization, and crypto mining equipment repair and extended warranty contracts. Tekx also conducts miner repair technicians' training. TekX is offering testing, inspection & certification (TIC) services as a value-added set of procedures which is now provided to ensure that the preowned bitcoin miners and other related products meet with the mandated regulations and manufacturing standards in terms of quality and safety. These services include optional on-site or remote diagnostic testing, documentary checks, data processing consistency verification, management process audits, and inspections across the entire supply chain. Testing and commission will be provided to the institutional bitcoin miner purchasers as well as smaller miner-operators or at the request of the manufacturer.

Track BTZI news on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/Bots.Bz/

Follow BTZI news on Twitter @Bots_bz http://www.Twitter.com/Bots_bz

Find BTZI news at http://www.bots.bz

Bots, Inc. has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Bloomberg, and TheStreet.com.

For more information, visit http://www.bots.bz

Visit BTZI on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Bots.Bz/

Follow BTZI on Twitter @Bots_bz

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as may be disclosed in the Company's filings. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. Such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed on the Company's website and filings.

Contact: BOTS INC

info@bots.bz

SOURCE: First Bitcoin Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734451/Scott-Adams-Immortalized-Via-Embedment-into-AI-Bots-Incorporated-Developing-AI-Designed-to-Mimic-Scott-Adams-Whose-Artificially-Intelligent-Voice-Image-Persuasion-Personality-and-Likeness-Will-Soon-Concomitantly-Serve-As-Corporations-Chief-Commercial

Latest Stories

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Dobbs 'proud of effort' despite costly turnovers vs Jaguars

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — All Joshua Dobbs had to do was protect the football. He failed miserably. The journeyman quarterback who was signed off Detroit’s practice squad just a few weeks ago turned the ball over twice in the second half Saturday night, handing Jacksonville 10 points in a 20-16 loss that could haunt the Tennessee Titans for the next eight months. The Titans had done everything they needed to do to beat the Jaguars in a winner-take-all game to decide the AFC South. Derrick Henry

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying

  • Fiala has hat trick as Kings beat Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Newly named All-Star Kevin Fiala scored three goals to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 Saturday night and edge closer to their Pacific Division rivals. Second-place Los Angeles has 52 points, just four behind the Knights, who have a game in hand. The Kings have won two of the three meetings, with one game between the teams left April 6 in L.A. Los Angeles also ended the Knights' four-game home winning streak and three-game overall win streak. Fiala h

  • Morant, Jackson lead Grizzlies over Magic for 5th straight

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 32 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 31 points and 10 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Orlando Magic 123-115 on Thursday night for their fifth straight win. Ziaire Williams came off the Memphis bench with 6-of-7 shooting and 16 points. Paolo Banchero had 30 points and nine rebounds for Orlando. Franz Wagner added 22 points, 19 in a desperate fourth-quarter comeback attempt. Jackson had 13 points and five rebounds in the Grizzlies' 43-point second qu

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Victor Oladipo scores 26 points, Heat beat Suns 104-96

    PHOENIX (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored a season-high 26 points, Bam Adebayo added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Phoenix Suns 104-96 on Friday night. The Heat and Suns entered the game with the same record, but are heading in opposite directions. Miami has won nine of its last 13. Phoenix dropped to .500 for the season and has lost five in a row, eight of nine and 13 of 17. The Heat led for the majority of the game and never trailed in the second half, though it stayed fairl

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Ukrainian under-25 national hockey team prepares to face-off against U of Manitoba Bisons in Winnipeg

    Members of the Ukrainian under-25 national hockey team are set to face-off against the University of Manitoba Bisons at Winnipeg's Canada Life Centre on Monday in the final game of their Hockey Can't Stop tour. Seven thousand tickets for the event have been claimed and 4,000 ticket-holders are of Ukrainian descent, said Aleksandra Slatvytska, head of the tour. The team has received warm welcomes from Canadians, Ukrainian refugees, as well as Canadians of Ukrainian descent, she said. "For most of

  • Jags return fumble for TD, beat Titans for AFC South title

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are AFC South champions for the first time in five years, a title secured when Josh Allen returned a fumble 37 yards for a touchdown with 2:51 remaining for a 20-16 win over Tennessee on Saturday night. Rayshawn Jenkins forced Josh Dobbs’ fumble, and Allen scooped up the bouncing ball and ran, untouched, the other way for a lead that held up against the Titans in a win-and-in game in the regular-season finale for both. Dobbs fumbled again on the

  • Vanecek makes 32 saves as Devils roll past Red Wings 5-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Vitek Vanecek made 32 saves and blanked Detroit for 58 minutes as the New Jersey Devils downed the Red Wings 5-1 on Wednesday night. Dougie Hamilton, Nico Hischier, Alexander Holtz and Jack Hughes each had a goal and an assist. Michael McLeod also scored for New Jersey. The Devils, who are 14-2-1 on the road, won the season series 2-1. Lucas Raymond scored on a late power play to prevent a shutout. Red Wings goalie Villo Husso stopped 21 shots. Detroit forward Robby Fabbri made hi

  • Canada defeats rival U.S., advances to world junior gold-medal game against Czech Republic

    Thomas Milic is the only player on Canada's roster passed over at the NHL draft. An incredible performance Wednesday has his country one step from its 20th gold medal at the world junior hockey championship. Milic was outstanding in making 43 saves as the tournament hosts fought back from an early 2-0 semifinal deficit in Halifax to defeat the United States 6-2 in another emotional matchup between the bitter international rivals. "Definitely the best moment of my hockey career and maybe my life,

  • Joy Drop: How to toast Canada's junior championship with some delicious mocktails

    Happy New Year, friends! Many folks have gone back to work already and I'm one of them. But it is a wonderful thing to bookmark the week with a fresh dose of happiness with our fun notebook entry. I begin this week's offering of jubilation with the big win for the Canadian men's junior hockey team to make them back-to-back champions. I didn't follow the tournament closely this year, but heard all about Connor Bedard's OT goal in the quarter-finals. Canada went on to beat the Czech Republic 3-2,

  • Giants already looking ahead to playoff rematch with Vikings

    PHILADELPHIHA (AP) — Daniel Jones took the day off. Saquon Barkley and his 1,312 yards rushing never saw the field. The New York Giants used a lineup more fitting for a preseason game — all so they could stay healthy for a playoff game. The final score — Eagles 22, Giants 16 — was largely immaterial to New York on Sunday night. The Giants already secured the No. 6 seed in the NFC and just needed to get through the game to learn their playoff opponent. Now they know, and the Giants (9-7-1) head t

  • Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone makes debut for Watford in F.A. Cup loss

    READING, United Kingdom — Canadian international midfielder Ismael Kone made his debut for Watford on Saturday in a 2-0 loss to Reading in a third-round game in England's FA Cup. Kone played the full 90 minutes in the matchup of teams from England's second-tier Championship. Both goals came in stoppage time with Kelvin Abrefa scoring at the end of the first half and Shane Long in the 93rd minute. Kone showed his speed and vision in the 73rd minute at Select Car Leasing Stadium when he accelerate

  • P.K. Subban on Canadiens exit: 'I didn't want to play anywhere else'

    Former star NHL defenceman P.K. Subban shared details about his ugly breakup with the Montreal Canadiens in a recent interview.

  • Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi

  • Browns leave Clowney behind for finale vs Steelers

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jadeveon Clowney's season is officially over — not that there was much of a question. The Cleveland Browns did not bring Clowney on their trip to Pittsburgh for the season finale after the defensive end was sent home from practice Friday for biting remarks he made about the organization and coaching staff. Before departing Saturday, the Browns officially downgraded Clowney to out. Coach Kevin Stefanski was intentionally vague Friday about Clowney's standing, but intimated the Br

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th