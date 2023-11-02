Scotland's papers: Britons escape Gaza and summit held on AI threat

The pharmaceutical firm, Afi Farma, has been linked to the deaths of more than 200 Indonesian children.
Sophie Edmondson says the "worst thought" is that thieves had dumped her mum's ashes on a roadside.
North Yorkshire Police says it received reports of a man on social media dressed as Salman Abedi.
“I would have a hard time coming up with a case that is more horrific than this one.”
The talk-show host said she bought out a New York City store's entire Halloween candy stock so she could appease greedy kids with two candy bars each.
OTTAWA — An Ottawa police liaison officer testifying in the trial of Chris Barber and Tamara Lich agreed today that none of the protesters he communicated with indicated they were participating in the "Freedom Convoy" because they were influenced by the high-profile organizers. Acting Sgt. Jordan Blonde, who described himself as a "secondary" contact to Barber, confirmed as much when prompted with a question from defence lawyer Lawrence Greenspon, who is representing Lich. Defence lawyers began
Angelo Mantych is accused of murdering Marina Placensia
Mom returned to the car at 6:30 a.m., police say.
Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP via Getty ImagesPolice in Paris opened fire on a woman in a subway station on Tuesday morning after she reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” and threatened to blow herself up.Sources told local media outlets that the woman made worrying comments to fellow passengers further up the line before arriving at the Bibliothèque François-Mitterrand Metro station where she was confronted by officers. The Paris public prosecutor’s office said the woman then “refused to comply wit
The former White House lawyer delivered a stark prediction about his old boss.
A former U.S. Army major and his wife accused of routinely beating their young foster children and denying them food and water as punishment have been sentenced for a fourth time. Carolyn Jackson was ordered Monday to serve nearly 12 years in prison, while her husband, John, was sentenced to 9 years. The terms were imposed by U.S. District Judge Susan Wigenton, who was assigned to the case in April after a federal appeals court found U.S. District Judge Katharine Hayden — who had handled the previous three sentencings — failed to follow its directions to consider the children’s multiple injuries “holistically and in the context of the jury’s findings of guilt” in determining causation.
Twenty-five Ukrainian citizens have been confirmed as dead after an attack by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas against Israel, according to the country’s ambassador to Kyiv, Michael Brodsky, at a press conference on Oct. 31.
Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty ImagesRep. George Santos (R-NY) lives to see another day in the House of Representatives.Santos, Congress’ most notorious fraudster and fabulist, survived an expulsion vote Wednesday night that was led by his fellow New York Republicans.The resolution failed 179 to 213, with 31 Democrats opposed to removing Santos and 24 Republicans voting to expel him. Nineteen members also voted present.While the 23 federal charges Santos faces—conspiracy, wire and credit card fraud
PM Justin Trudeau is being called "insensitive" towards the current situation in Gaza as he faces criticism for sharing pictures of his son as a headless boy.
Provincial police say they have recovered Alyssa Turnbull's remains in a remote area of Kaministiquia, west of Kakabeka Falls in northwestern Ontario.Turnbull was last seen in March 2020 in Nipigon, east of Thunder Bay and was reported missing by family that April. She was 26.The circumstances of her disappearance and death are considered suspicious but remain unclear, according to police.Two people have been charged with two counts of committing an indignity to a body and obstructing justice. T
MONTREAL — United States federal prosecutors in New York have charged two Montreal residents with wire fraud conspiracy for allegedly exporting electronic components to Russia for military use. U.S. authorities say some of the electronic components and integrated circuits they are alleged to have exported were found in Russian missile systems, helicopters, drones and battle tanks captured in Ukraine. Nikolay Goltsev, 37, and Kristina Puzyreva, 32, a Russian-Canadian married couple, were arrested
"I am deeply sorry and ashamed for putting something that awful out in the universe," she wrote
A 1997 complaint to Alberta's College of Physicians and Surgeons should have served as a "shot across the bow" for a now-disgraced Calgary doctor who has admitted to sexually assaulting 55 female patients, the Crown said Tuesday at a sentencing hearing for Keith Hoyte.Prosecutor Rosalind Greenwood argued that the retired neurologist, now 75, should spend another three years in prison, while defence lawyer Alain Hepner asked the judge to consider a two-year jail term.Justice Allan Fradsham will m
Three children were allegedly subjected to ‘group rapes’ by the 11 accused, the High Court in Glasgow heard.
An Indigenous group representing more than 500 people with ancestral ties to the Rocky Mountains is calling for increased access, including limited hunting rights, to Jasper National Park,"Aseniwuche Winewak calls on Parks Canada to immediately enter into negotiations to restore our access to the park and to prioritize our involvement in the co-management of Jasper both as the park's current neighbouring Indigenous Peoples and its former inhabitants," said an Oct. 27 letter from the band to Jasp