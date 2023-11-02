Scotland's papers: Britons escape Gaza and summit held on AI threat

The Scotsman pictures people leaving Gaza thought the Rafah border crossing to Egypt and reports that British nationals were among the first to leave the area since the war began. It also reports that Labour has opened up a six-point lead over the SNP in a new opinion poll.

The Herald also pictures the Rafah crossing. And it reports a call for house owners to be given money to replace old windows to help Scotland achieve net zero. That call comes from the body representing window manufacturers.

The Daily Telegraph also leads with the flight of foreign nationals out of Gaza but notes that many remain left behind there. It also reports from the international AI Safety Summit where the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, said we owe it to our grandchildren to tackle the threats posed by AI. There is also a photo of Queen Camilla meeting a baby elephant in Kenya.

The Times has a poll suggesting a drop in support for the SNP compared with the last UK general election. It says Labour would be Scotland's biggest party at Westminster if the poll was replicated at the ballot box. The former senior civil servant Helen MacNamara is pictured on the day she gave damning evidence to the UK Covid inquiry about the culture in Downing Street during the pandemic.

The Express also leads with the Gaza story, quoting Foreign Secretary James Cleverly saying he will not rest until every UK national is brought back home. The paper also reports that the TV presenter Victoria Coren Mitchell has had a baby at the age of 51.

The Mail leads with Elon Musk describing AI as "one of the biggest threats" to humanity. He was speaking at the summit at Bletchley Park.

The Metro leads with the AI threat, quoting the King's speech yesterday, in which he acknowledged the potential benefits of AI but warned that the new technology has the potential to be very dangerous.

The i features a photo from the Rafah crossing. It also headlines the Covid inquiry, with a mention of the "toxic" culture at Downing Street under Boris Johnson.

The National has a dramatic photograph from Gaza but concentrates on the debate within Labour over the war in the Middle East.

The Daily Record has the story of a former ambulance driver who has won a tribunal after he was sacked for defending himself against an attack. It says 61-year-old Mark Harvie raised his arm to block a blow from the man and caught his attacker under the chin. He has now won £22,000 compensation.

The Evening Express has a crime story about a teenager attacking a "gunman" with a hammer.

The P&J leads with a court story about a man who has been convicted of numerous sex offences against children. It says he faces a long sentence for the crimes, which took place over 14 years. The paper also reports that electronic safety signs on the A96 have stopped working just a few weeks after being switched on.

The Courier has a picture from Dens Park last night, where Rangers fans let off flares in the stand before the game. The Glasgow team went on to defeat Dundee 5-0. And there are new details about the plans to bring the Eden Project to Dundee. It says it's hoped 500,000 visitors a year will come to the ecological tourism project.

The Evening Telegraph reports on the events in Dundee's Kirkton on Halloween, when fires blocked roads and fireworks were set off. It quotes residents saying they do not want to live there any more.

Edinburgh's Evening News reports on the housing crisis in the city ahead of a debate on declaring a "housing emergency" there.

The Glasgow Times has the story of a man battling with big bills and a leaky roof. And it pictures a child from a pro-Palestinian demo in Glasgow yesterday.