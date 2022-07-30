Scotland's Duncan Scott turns the tables on English rival Tom Dean to claim 200m freestyle gold

Duncan Scott and Tom Dean claim their medals - AP

It was a case of best of enemies as Scotland's Duncan Scott beat England's Tom Dean in the men's 200m freestyle final in a reverse of the Tokyo Olympics between Britain’s two greatest-ever freestyle swimmers and close friends.

In Japan last summer, Dean won by just 0.04 of a second. However, this time around it was the Scot who proved too strong as he came from second at the halfway mark to inch ahead of Dean on the final lap before gaining significant momentum to win in a time of 1:45.02 – 0.39secs ahead of the Olympic champion. Australia's Elijah Widdington won bronze.

The friends, who became the first British pair to finish together on an Olympic swimming podium in over 100 years in Japan and also won a gold together as part of the 4x200m relay team, quickly congratulated each other with a hearty hug in the pool at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre. They would further add to their medal tallies with Scott, 25 claiming bronze in the 400m individual medley. Dean, 22 added a second silver in the 4x100m freestyle relay.

The Commonwealth Games may be known as the friendly games, and the Team GB duo may speak regularly of their relationship, but the crowd was partisan in its support for the Englishman. One flag bearing the St George’s cross had “God Save Tom Dean” written on it and at one point so frenetic was the support coming from Dean’s Team England colleagues who were sitting poolside that two were only saved from falling in the pool by the advertising hoarding.

Glaswegian Scott was forced to withdraw from this month's World Championships in Budapest after catching Covid, making his victory in Birmingham all the more impressive. “I came in as a bit of an unknown [due to a lack of racing this year]. I was gutted to miss the Worlds. I love being part of those teams.

“I wouldn’t have done that double if I wasn’t confident. I know my own ability and that’s why I trusted myself and trusted the process, trusted the coach.”

Duncan Scott in the men's 200m freestyle - AFP

There was no hint of the competitive edge in Dean as he explained the depth of their cordial relations: "The friendship comes before the rivalry. We are great pals in and out of the pool.

"It's a healthy competition and it's only going to be good for Commonwealth sport and for Great Britain when we do come together and show them what we are capable of."

On the crowd, Dean, who grew up in Maidenhead added: "It's incredible, this crowd are insane. I've never seen anything like it. It's something I never get tired of, the energy is incredible."

Despite his Olympic success, the silver was Dean’s first individual Commonwealth Games medal.

When Scott returned to the pool just over an hour later, he took his Commonwealth tally to nine with third place behind New Zealand's Lewis Clareburt, who set a 400m individual medley Games record, and Australia's Brendon Smith. Dean then had his moment in the freestyle relay, with England teammates Lewis Burras, Jacob Whittle and James Guy coming in second behind the Australians. England’s women picked up a silver in the same event with the Australian women also claiming gold.

England's James Guy, Jacob Whittle, Dean, and Lewis Burras win silver - PA

Despite the compelling nature of Scott and Dean’s bromance, there was an equally fascinating tale behind Team England’s first swimming success as Ben Proud kicked off the action on the night with a Games record in the men's 50m butterfly - his fourth Commonwealth gold.

Proud, a world champion in 50m freestyle last month, finished ahead of Singapore's Tzen Wei Teong and New Zealand's Cameron Gray.

The 27-year-old won 50m butterfly and 50m freestyle at Glasgow eight years ago as a teenager before standing on the top step of the podium in freestyle four years ago.

"It's a weird one. On paper it's just another gold medal but to me this is an eight-year legacy that I've just completed," Proud said.

"I walked into this event eight years ago and walked away with a gold not knowing what I'd done.

"Four years later I got disqualified and felt like I was held back from taking that title. So to be able to come back four years later after a lengthy career, after some highs and lows and to take that gold back into my hands, that is something that I am extremely grateful for."

Adam Peaty's mission for a fourth Commonwealth Games gold remains on track after a dominant swim in the men's 100m breaststroke semi-finals, despite coming into the Games on the back of a foot injury.

Adam Peaty looks dominant - GETTY IMAGES

“When you take the swimming away you’re like, ‘Oh, am I still going to be the best swimmer in the world?’

“Even though I felt really good on all my other stuff I was like, ‘Hold on a minute, you’ve still got to earn that right to be the best swimmer in the world, it’s not just given’.

“So now I am fighting my way back; maybe that takes another year, it takes another two.

“Paris [2024 Olympic Games] is always the goal and that is the pinnacle of the sport as we all know.

“This is about the rebuild now and how I can potentially approach that 56 [seconds world record] from a very different angle.”