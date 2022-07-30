Scotland's Duncan Scott turns the tables on English rival Tom Dean to claim 200m freestyle gold

Kate Rowan
·5 min read
Duncan Scott and Tom Dean claim their medals - AP
Duncan Scott and Tom Dean claim their medals - AP

It was a case of best of enemies as Scotland's Duncan Scott beat England's Tom Dean in the men's 200m freestyle final in a reverse of the Tokyo Olympics between Britain’s two greatest-ever freestyle swimmers and close friends.

In Japan last summer, Dean won by just 0.04 of a second. However, this time around it was the Scot who proved too strong as he came from second at the halfway mark to inch ahead of Dean on the final lap before gaining significant momentum to win in a time of 1:45.02 – 0.39secs ahead of the Olympic champion. Australia's Elijah Widdington won bronze.

The friends, who became the first British pair to finish together on an Olympic swimming podium in over 100 years in Japan and also won a gold together as part of the 4x200m relay team, quickly congratulated each other with a hearty hug in the pool at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre. They would further add to their medal tallies with Scott, 25 claiming bronze in the 400m individual medley. Dean, 22 added a second silver in the 4x100m freestyle relay.

The Commonwealth Games may be known as the friendly games, and the Team GB duo may speak regularly of their relationship, but the crowd was partisan in its support for the Englishman. One flag bearing the St George’s cross had “God Save Tom Dean” written on it and at one point so frenetic was the support coming from Dean’s Team England colleagues who were sitting poolside that two were only saved from falling in the pool by the advertising hoarding.

Glaswegian Scott was forced to withdraw from this month's World Championships in Budapest after catching Covid, making his victory in Birmingham all the more impressive. “I came in as a bit of an unknown [due to a lack of racing this year]. I was gutted to miss the Worlds. I love being part of those teams.

“I wouldn’t have done that double if I wasn’t confident. I know my own ability and that’s why I trusted myself and trusted the process, trusted the coach.”

Duncan Scott in the men's 200m freestyle - AFP
Duncan Scott in the men's 200m freestyle - AFP

There was no hint of the competitive edge in Dean as he explained the depth of their cordial relations: "The friendship comes before the rivalry. We are great pals in and out of the pool.

"It's a healthy competition and it's only going to be good for Commonwealth sport and for Great Britain when we do come together and show them what we are capable of."

On the crowd, Dean, who grew up in Maidenhead added: "It's incredible, this crowd are insane. I've never seen anything like it. It's something I never get tired of, the energy is incredible."

Despite his Olympic success, the silver was Dean’s first individual Commonwealth Games medal.

When Scott returned to the pool just over an hour later, he took his Commonwealth tally to nine with third place behind New Zealand's Lewis Clareburt, who set a 400m individual medley Games record, and Australia's Brendon Smith. Dean then had his moment in the freestyle relay, with England teammates Lewis Burras, Jacob Whittle and James Guy coming in second behind the Australians. England’s women picked up a silver in the same event with the Australian women also claiming gold.

England's James Guy, Jacob Whittle, Dean, and Lewis Burras win silver - PA
England's James Guy, Jacob Whittle, Dean, and Lewis Burras win silver - PA

Despite the compelling nature of Scott and Dean’s bromance, there was an equally fascinating tale behind Team England’s first swimming success as Ben Proud kicked off the action on the night with a Games record in the men's 50m butterfly - his fourth Commonwealth gold.

Proud, a world champion in 50m freestyle last month, finished ahead of Singapore's Tzen Wei Teong and New Zealand's Cameron Gray.

The 27-year-old won 50m butterfly and 50m freestyle at Glasgow eight years ago as a teenager before standing on the top step of the podium in freestyle four years ago.

"It's a weird one. On paper it's just another gold medal but to me this is an eight-year legacy that I've just completed," Proud said.

"I walked into this event eight years ago and walked away with a gold not knowing what I'd done.

"Four years later I got disqualified and felt like I was held back from taking that title. So to be able to come back four years later after a lengthy career, after some highs and lows and to take that gold back into my hands, that is something that I am extremely grateful for."

Adam Peaty's mission for a fourth Commonwealth Games gold remains on track after a dominant swim in the men's 100m breaststroke semi-finals, despite coming into the Games on the back of a foot injury.

Adam Peaty looks dominant - GETTY IMAGES
Adam Peaty looks dominant - GETTY IMAGES

“When you take the swimming away you’re like, ‘Oh, am I still going to be the best swimmer in the world?’

“Even though I felt really good on all my other stuff I was like, ‘Hold on a minute, you’ve still got to earn that right to be the best swimmer in the world, it’s not just given’.

“So now I am fighting my way back; maybe that takes another year, it takes another two.

“Paris [2024 Olympic Games] is always the goal and that is the pinnacle of the sport as we all know.

“This is about the rebuild now and how I can potentially approach that 56 [seconds world record] from a very different angle.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Ontario Summer Indigenous Games back on track

    Seventeen-year-old Gabrielle Landry's volleyball team, Triple Trouble, has just won their first sets at the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games. She's pleased, but not over-the-moon with their play at OSIG 2022. "Our skill and our effort was okay, considering that this is the very first time we have been able to compete together as a team," she said. Landry's summary — we're good, but we could be so much better — speaks for untold numbers of young Indigenous athletes in Ontario nowadays. Almost ever

  • Canadian rider Alex Cataford breaks collarbone after going down in Spain one-day race

    Canadian cyclist Alex Cataford will be out four to six weeks after breaking his collarbone in the Prueba Villafranca-Ordiziako Klasik one-day race. The 28-year-old from Ottawa went down when his front wheel was clipped by a rider in front of him in Monday's race in Spain. "Not exactly how I wanted second part of the season to start," he said in a social media post. Cataford's Israel-Premier Tech team said Thursday that scans had revealed a far medial left collarbone fracture. "Alex will follow a

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Oilers sign forward Jesse Puljujarvi to one-year, $3-million deal

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers re-signed forward Jesse Puljujarvi to a one-year, US$3 million deal on Tuesday. Puljujarvi played 65 games this past season and set career highs in points (36) and assists (22). He his 14 goals fell one goal short of his career high. The five-year veteran added another three points in 16 playoff games during the team's run to the Western Conference finals. A fourth-overall pick in 2016, Puljujarvi has recorded 46 goals and 52 assists in 259 career games with Edmont

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Blue Jays president Shapiro says he supports ActiveTO after asking for it to be moved

    Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro says his comments about ActiveTO in early June were widely misinterpreted. Shapiro spoke with reporters on Thursday, his first public appearance since writing an open letter to Toronto city councilors about the program that shut down busy Lake Shore Boulevard West most weekends over the past two years. Shapiro said he didn't want ActiveTO ended, just adjusted. "I am strongly in favour of ActiveTO, I'm in favour of getting exercise and getting outside, esp

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Canadian Dwayne DeRosario among the candidates for U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame

    Canadian Dwayne DeRosario, in his first year of eligibility, is a candidate for the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. In all, there are 156 candidates for the Class of 2023 across three categories: players, veteran (players) and builders, with a maximum of six earning induction. Screening committees will now narrow the eligibility lists to create the final ballots. Voting committees will decide the individuals to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. As many as three players and two veterans can b

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifted the Toronto Blue Jays over the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Bo Bichette had the 200th RBI of his career for Toronto (56-45) and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. also drove in a run. Ross Stripling allowed five hits for two runs, striking out five over 4 1/3 innings. Adam Cimber, Trevor Richards (3-0), Yimi Garcia and Jordan Romano came out of the Blue Jays, with Romano earning his 23rd save of the season. Riley Greene had an RBI double for Detroit (41-6

  • How OG Anunoby, Raptors can expand his offensive role

    Amit Mann discusses how OG Anunoby can increase his offensive production and what he needs from his teammates and coaching staff to become a higher usage player.

  • World champion swimmer Summer McIntosh withdraws from 200 at Commonwealth Games

    TORONTO — Canadian world champion swimmer Summer McIntosh has withdrawn from the women's 200-metre butterfly at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Swimming Canada high performance director and national coach John Atkinson said pulling out of that event will allow McIntosh to concentrate on other events during a busy season. The 15-year-old from Toronto will have a busy Games regardless. She's swimming in the 400-metre freestyle, 200 and 400 individual medleys and relays. McI

  • Morales-Williams persevered through pandemic to become one of Canada's top sprinters

    Virtually every day after COVID-19 closed high schools and shuttered sports facilities in Ontario, Christopher Morales-Williams would get dressed as if he was going to track practice. Instead, the 17-year-old from Toronto would go for a long run alone. He started at two kilometres and worked his way up to 12 -- which is virtually a marathon for a sprinter. "I was just so used to the routine of practice. So, I went for long runs, it's really all I could do. I just kept doing mileage, every single

  • Review says Canada Soccer mishandled sexual harassment allegations against coach

    TORONTO — An independent review has concluded that Canada Soccer "mishandled" sexual harassment allegations in 2008 against then under-20 women's coach Bob Birarda, who is currently awaiting sentencing on sexual assault charges. The 125-page report by McLaren Global Sport Solutions, commissioned by Canada Soccer, paints a picture of a governing body "described by many as being dysfunctional and inefficient," with "significant leadership upheaval and transition at the highest levels" in 2007 and

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the