Scotland's desire to finish strongly 'massive'

BBC Scotland's Jane Lewis

Callum McGregor says Scotland have a "massive desire" to finish their successful Euro 2024 qualifying campaign strongly against Norway.

The Scots have secured a place at next year's finals in Germany and host the Norwegians on Sunday.

"It's a night for them to celebrate," said midfielder McGregor, 30. "It'll be nice for them to enjoy the experience and probably what might have been seen as a tense evening otherwise.

"The desire to finish off the campaign well is massive. It's been a brilliant campaign, the players are so proud to play for the country. I think you can see that in the performances, what they've given on the pitch, and hopefully we'll have a brilliant night tomorrow.

"The supporters will come in big numbers and big voice tomorrow and it's a perfect recipe for what should be a good night and everybody in that camp will aim to finish on a high."