Scotland youth international edges closer to Manchester United move

Manchester United are continuing to strengthen their academy by signing more prospects to bolster the youth teams.

Scotland youth international Camron Mpofu is the latest prodigy set to join United this summer.

According to the Manchester Evening News, United must navigate a thorough Premier League process before finalising a deal for the 15-year-old.

Mpofu, who has represented Scotland and England at youth level, could join United’s U16s ahead of next season. He made his debut for Scotland U15s in April.

It should be a straightforward process that leads to Mpofu joining the biggest club in the world.

The youngster will join fellow new signing Silva Mexes, the son of former Cardiff City and West Brom striker Rob Earnshaw, as well as the highly-rated James Overy.

These kids will look to the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo for inspiration as players given a chance by Erik ten Hag. They could follow their path by working hard and developing their game in the academy.

