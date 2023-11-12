Scotland Yard apologises over officers posing with child holding pro-Palestinian placard

The pro-Palestinian march took place on Saturday amid much debate whether it should have been allowed to go ahead - David Rose

Scotland Yard has apologised after officers posed for a photograph with a masked child holding a pro-Palestinian placard during the march on Saturday.

The photograph, which was widely circulated across social media, shows a young child in Hyde Park holding a sign with the flag of Palestine and ‘Save Our Children!!’ emblazoned on it.

The child can be seen wearing a chequered red and white keffiyeh, a scarf associated with those of Palestinian sympathies, over his nose and mouth.

A pair of smiling police officers, a male and female, equipped with tactical helmets and padded gloves, stand either side of the child with one officer looking directly into the camera.

The image quickly spread across social media with some users of X, formerly known as Twitter, questioning why the officers had agreed to pose alongside a “mini terrorist”.

The Metropolitan Police admitted that “it was not advisable for the officer to agree to pose for the photograph.”

The force, however, stressed no action would be taken against the officer as they had been “trying to positively engage” with the protesters.

A Met spokesman said: “We always encourage our officers to be engaging and friendly with the public.

“However, in the context of a protest about such a contentious issue we acknowledge that it was not advisable for the officer to agree to pose for the photograph.

“No action will be taken against the officer who we have no reason to think was doing anything other than trying to positively engage.”