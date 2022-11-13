Is Scotland vs New Zealand on TV today: Kick-off time and how to watch autumn international

Sports Staff
Scotland will “throw the kitchen sink” at New Zealand in the hope of claiming a first win over the All Blacks, as Finn Russell returns for Gregor Townsend’s side.

Scotland have never beaten New Zealand but came close in their last meeting at Murrayfield five years ago.

The All Blacks have been beaten by Ireland, France, South Africa and Argentina over the past 12 months but a Scotland win would rank among the best victories in their history.

“It’s a Test everyone’s looking forward to. We’ll throw the kitchen sink at it, give it a good crack and see where we are,” said Scotland’s Chris Harris. “It would be insane if we could win. It would be a historic win. That is the opportunity for us. We’re looking forward to getting out there.”

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Scotland vs New Zealand?

The match will kick off at 2:15pm GMT on Sunday 13 November.

How can I watch it?

Like all fixtures in the Autumn Nations Series, the match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, which can be accessed across a range of digital devices. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

Team news

Finn Russell goes straight into the Scotland XV at fly-half after being recalled to Scotland’s squad follwing injury.

Russell has got the nod to start ahead of Blair Kinghorn at number 10. Kinghorn is once again named on the bench after playing second fiddle to Hastings against Fiji last weekend.

In the other two changes to the team, Fraser Brown replaces the injured George Turner at hooker, while Sione Tuipulotu returns at number 12 in place of Cam Redpath, who will turn out for Bath this weekend.

The All Blacks will debut wing Mark Telea, who was brought in as injury cover for Leicester Fainga’anuku, who returned home for family reasons before the tour-opening test in Japan.

Telea starred for the Blues in their run to the Super Rugby Pacific final, and joined the All Blacks squad as cover during the home series against Ireland.

The All Blacks have made eight changes and a positional switch after beating Wales 55-23 last weekend in Cardiff.

They also brought in hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho and prop Nepo Laulala, and rotated in Akira Ioane on the blindside flank and moved Shannon Frizell to the reserves.

Finlay Christie and Beauden Barrett were the halves instead of Aaron Smith and Richie Mo’unga, and centers David Havili and Anton Lienert-Brown were starting after being reserves for the last two tests.

Starting line-ups

Scotland: Stuart Hogg, Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ali Price; Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie, Grant Gilchrist, Richie Gray, Zander Fagerson, Fraser Brown, Pierre Schoeman

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, WP Nel, Jonny Gray, Jack Dempsey, Ben White, Blair Kinghorn, Mark Bennett

New Zealand: Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Anton Lienert-Brown, David Havili, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie; Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali’i, Akira Ioane, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock (captain), Nepo Laulala, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ethan de Groot

Reserves: Codie Taylor, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa’i, Shannon Frizell, TJ Perenara, Stephen Perofeta, Rieko Ioane

