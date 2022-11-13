Scotland vs New Zealand LIVE rugby: Latest build-up and updates from autumn international at Murrayfield

Finn Russell returns for Scotland (Getty Images)

Follow live updates as Scotland host New Zealand in the autumn internationals in Edinburgh today. In the first meeting of the teams in the five years, Scotland will be looking to rewrite history with their first ever win over the All Blacks, with the return of Finn Russell to Gregor Townsend’s side also set to be a major talking point at Murrayfield.

Scotland came agonisingly close to a first ever victory over New Zealand in 2017, with the All Blacks holding on to secure a thrilling 22-17 win. Over the past 12 months, New Zealand have been made to look vulnerable and Scotland will hope to join Ireland, France, South Africa and Argentina by inflicting defeat on the fearsome outfit.

Scotland have shuffled their pack with Russell recalled to the squad following his omissions against Australia and Fiji, in what is a huge call from head coach Townsend. The mercurial fly-half remains crucial to Scotland’s hopes, while Chris Harris has vowed that the side will “throw the kitchen sink” at the All Blacks in search of a famous and historic victory. Follow live updates from Scotland vs New Zealand, below.

Scotland vs New Zealand LIVE: Latest updates

Match kicks off at 2:15pm GMT at Murrayfield

Fixture is live on Amazon Prime Video

Finn Russell returns at fly-half in shock change

Winger Mark Telea makes All Blacks debut

Scotland vs New Zealand: Team news

13:10 , Jamie Braidwood

The All Blacks will debut wing Mark Telea, who was brought in as injury cover for Leicester Fainga'anuku, who returned home for family reasons before the tour-opening test in Japan.

Telea starred for the Blues in their run to the Super Rugby Pacific final, and joined the All Blacks squad as cover during the home series against Ireland.

The All Blacks have made eight changes and a positional switch after beating Wales 55-23 last weekend in Cardiff. They also brought in hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho and prop Nepo Laulala, and rotated in Akira Ioane on the blindside flank and moved Shannon Frizell to the reserves.

Story continues

Finlay Christie and Beauden Barrett were the halves instead of Aaron Smith and Richie Mo'unga, and centers David Havili and Anton Lienert-Brown were starting after being reserves for the last two tests.

New Zealand team to face Scotland: Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Anton Lienert-Brown, David Havili, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie; Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali’i, Akira Ioane, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock (captain), Nepo Laulala, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ethan de Groot

Reserves: Codie Taylor, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa’i, Shannon Frizell, TJ Perenara, Stephen Perofeta, Rieko Ioane

Mark Telea (Getty Images)

Scotland vs New Zealand: Team news

13:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Finn Russell goes straight into the Scotland XV at fly-half after being recalled to Scotland’s squad follwing injury.

Russell has got the nod to start ahead of Blair Kinghorn at number 10. Kinghorn is once again named on the bench after playing second fiddle to Adam Hastings against Fiji last weekend.

In the other two changes to the team, Fraser Brown replaces the injured George Turner at hooker, while Sione Tuipulotu returns at number 12 in place of Cam Redpath, who will turn out for Bath this weekend.

Scotland team to face New Zealand: Stuart Hogg, Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ali Price; Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie, Grant Gilchrist, Richie Gray, Zander Fagerson, Fraser Brown, Pierre Schoeman

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, WP Nel, Jonny Gray, Jack Dempsey, Ben White, Blair Kinghorn, Mark Bennett

(Getty Images)

Scotland vs New Zealand: LIVE

13:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Latest odds

Scotland: 4/1

Draw: 33/1

New Zealand: 1/4

Scotland vs New Zealand: LIVE

13:01 , Jamie Braidwood

The match will kick off at 2:15pm GMT on Sunday 13 November.

How can I watch it?

Like all fixtures in the Autumn Nations Series, the match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, which can be accessed across a range of digital devices. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

Good afternoon

13:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Scotland vs New Zealand in the autumn internationals. In the first meeting of the teams in the five years, Scotland will be looking to rewrite history with their first ever win over the All Blacks, with the return of Finn Russell to Gregor Townsend’s side also set to be a major talking point at Murrayfield.

Scotland came agonisingly close to a first ever victory over New Zealand in 2017, with the All Blacks holding on to secure a thrilling 22-17 win. Over the past 12 months, New Zealand have been made to look vulnerable and Scotland will hope to join Ireland, France, South Africa and Argentina by inflicting defeat on the fearsome outfit.

Scotland have shuffled their pack with Russell recalled to the squad following his omissions against Australia and Fiji, in what is a huge call from head coach Townsend. The mercurial fly-half remains crucial to Scotland’s hopes, while Chris Harris has vowed that the side will “throw the kitchen sink” at the All Blacks in search of a famous and historic victory.