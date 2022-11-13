Scotland vs New Zealand LIVE rugby: Latest score and updates after Darcy Graham try and frantic start

(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live updates as Scotland host New Zealand in the autumn internationals in Edinburgh today. In the first meeting of the teams in the five years, Scotland will be looking to rewrite history with their first ever win over the All Blacks, with the return of Finn Russell to Gregor Townsend’s side also set to be a major talking point at Murrayfield.

Scotland came agonisingly close to a first ever victory over New Zealand in 2017, with the All Blacks holding on to secure a thrilling 22-17 win. Over the past 12 months, New Zealand have been made to look vulnerable and Scotland will hope to join Ireland, France, South Africa and Argentina by inflicting defeat on the fearsome outfit.

Scotland have shuffled their pack with Russell recalled to the squad following his omissions against Australia and Fiji, in what is a huge call from head coach Townsend. The mercurial fly-half remains crucial to Scotland’s hopes, while Chris Harris has vowed that the side will “throw the kitchen sink” at the All Blacks in search of a famous and historic victory. Follow live updates from Scotland vs New Zealand, below.

Scotland vs New Zealand LIVE: Latest updates

Fixture live on Amazon Prime Video

Finn Russell returns at fly-half in shock change

TRY! Taukei’aho powers over from lineout as All Blacks make fast start (0-7)

TRY! Debutant Telea touches down to double All Blacks lead (0-14)

TRY! Hogg impeded and Scotland score penalty try (7-14)

TRY! Graham races clear to level after All Blacks yellow card (14-14)

Scotland 14-14 New Zealand

14:44 , Jamie Braidwood

21 mins: The first scrum of the match offers a chance to breathe. New Zealand will be back up to their full 15 very soon, but Scotland have taken full advantage of Lienert-Brown’s yellow card.

Scotland 14-14 New Zealand

14:41 , Jamie Braidwood

19 mins: What an start we’ve had, and Scotland keep their foot on the gas as Stuart Hogg pressures in the corner to win Scotland the lineout. From it, Sione Tuipulotu gains ground but New Zealand win the penalty after Ritchie tried to roll towards the line.

Scotland 14-14 New Zealand

14:38 , Jamie Braidwood

What a response from Scotland - they have breathed life into this contest. Finn Russell converts from out wide and the hosts are level.

TRY! Scotland 12-14 New Zealand (GRAHAM 15’)

14:35 , Jamie Braidwood

WOW! Scotland have come roaring back! David Havili gives away a gift of a pass, which Darcy Graham intercepts. But what a finish from the Scotland winger, who ducks inside and then out, and crosses in the corner!

PENALTY TRY! Scotland 7-14 New Zealand

14:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Scotland are back in it - the TMO awards a penalty try, as well as a yellow card for Lienert-Brown!

Scotland 0-14 New Zealand

14:31 , Jamie Braidwood

12 mins: Chance for Scotland! Stuart Hogg chips, charges and races under the posts. He looks set to touch down but Anton Lienert-Brown chases back and appears to impede Hogg... it’s going to the TMO!

Scotland 0-14 New Zealand

14:30 , Jamie Braidwood

10 mins: Scotland had actually just made their way downfield for the first time, following New Zealand’s opening try - but they conceded a penalty in possession and the All Blacks were ruthless in taking their chance.

TRY! Scotland 0-14 New Zealand (Telea 7’)

14:25 , Jamie Braidwood

New Zealand have another! Two tries in seven minutes! It’s the debutant Mark Telea who touches down, after New Zealand had the penalty advantage. Jordie Barrett picked out the crossfield kick to Telea, who was in acres of space. Barrett then adds the conversion.

TRY! Scotland 0-7 New Zealand (Taukei’aho 3’)

14:21 , Jamie Braidwood

And there’s the opening score! Murrayfield is stunned. That was so easy from New Zealand. From the lineout, the All Blacks retain the ball and Samisoni Taukei’aho powers over. Jordie Barrett adds the conversion - the perfect start for them, but a nightmre for Scotland.

Scotland 0-0 New Zealand

14:21 , Jamie Braidwood

Penalty to New Zealand! Inside two minutes, the debutant Mark Telea makes a nice break on the wing after retrieving a loose kick from Finlay Christie. It leads to a penalty and the All Blacks kick for the corner.

Scotland 0-0 New Zealand

14:19 , Jamie Braidwood

Kick-off! And we are underway.

Scotland vs New Zealand

14:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Incredible scenes as Murrayfield rises to applaud Doddie Weir, one of the greats of Scottish rugby. Five years on from his appearance at the same fixture just months after he revealed his motor neurone disease diagnosis, he presents the ball to Jamie Ritchie ahead of kick-off.

Scotland vs New Zealand

14:15 , Jamie Braidwood

‘Scotland, Scotland!’ rings out around Murrayfield in response. Scotland keep their line, and their distance. Kick-off is next!

Scotland vs New Zealand

14:13 , Jamie Braidwood

Stirring stuff as Flower of Scotland is belted out by 67,000 at Murrayfield - enough for Jamie Ritchie to crack a grin.

Now time for the Haka.

Scotland vs New Zealand

14:09 , Jamie Braidwood

The teams are out! Ahead of the anthems, Murrayfield falls silent for Remembrance Sunday.

Scotland vs New Zealand: Stuart Hogg on captaincy and Jamie Ritchie

14:08 , Jamie Braidwood

Stuart Hogg, speaking to Amazon, on Gregor Townsend’s decision to remove him from the captaincy, following Jamie Ritchie into battle and taking on the All Blacks.

“I found it quite challenging,” he said of losing the captaincy. “I want to concentrate on my preparation, getting my head right and body right. It’s a challenge not being captain but it’s something I accept. I did things as captain that I’m not proud of. Everyone knows what happened after the Italy game. I’m proud of what we did when I was captain, winning in England, winning in Wales, winning in France, but I know Gregor has my best interests at heart. Jamie Ritchie as captain is an unbelievable talent. I can see him captaining Scotland for a long, long time. I want to follow him into battle. We want to look back on this game and know we gave everything. Let’s go out and have some fun.”

Scotland vs New Zealand: LIVE

14:01 , Jamie Braidwood

New Zealand head coach Ian Foster was under pressure earlier this season but talk of his sacking has calmed ahead of next year’s Rugby World Cup thanks to five consecutive wins. Here he is talking to Amazon:

“It’s the last two weeks of the year for us and we have a squad who are pushing for places. I believe it’s the right group for today. It’s a new experience for us. We spent the week in Edinburgh and the guys have been soaking it up. Scotland are a team who are growing and it will be a big ocassion for them.”

Scotland vs New Zealand: Hosts to ‘throw kitchen sink’ at All Blacks

13:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Chris Harris is relishing his first crack at New Zealand and has vowed that Scotland will “throw the kitchen sink at it” as they bid to make history on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Gloucester centre missed out on the last meeting with the All Blacks, which took place at Murrayfield the week after he made his debut for the national team against Samoa in November 2017.

Asked if facing the All Blacks was the stuff of childhood dreams, Harris said: “Rugby was never a big thing for me growing up. I enjoyed watching it but it was never something I thought I’d be even close to doing professionally, let alone representing Scotland.

“But since getting involved with Scotland, this is the one fixture I’ve wanted to play in. It obviously doesn’t happen very often and I missed out on it when we were due to play them on our summer tour and it got cancelled due to Covid. I’m really excited to play against the All Blacks.

“It’s an opportunity to test our defence against one of the best attacks and to test our attack against a decent defence. It’s an exciting opportunity to test ourselves against New Zealand.

“It would be insane if we could win. It would be a historic win. That is the opportunity for us. We’re looking forward to getting out there.”

Scotland to ‘throw kitchen sink’ at bid for first New Zealand win

Scotland vs New Zealand: Townsend - ‘We might not get the opportunity to play the All Blacks again'

13:47 , Jamie Braidwood

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend, speaking to Amazon Prime Video: “It’s a huge ocassion. We’ve not played New Zealand since 2017 and that was a very special night, in terms of the energy the crowd brought and getting to show our appreciation for Doddie Weir, which we get to do again today. But also, it was a cracking match and we will have to deliver a better performance today to win.”

On the recall of Finn Russell and how he has looked this week: “Finn has been very good. He got in on Tuesday and he has led the attack really well this week. You can tell on his face that today is a big opportunity for him. We might not get to play New Zealand again so we are going to do everything we can to win.”

On what to expect from New Zealand following their thrashing of Wales in Cardiff: “Something similar - that worked for them last week. Coming to the northern hemisphere, New Zealand have tended to play a tighter game. But we will have to adapt to whatever they throw at us. It’s great weather so it could be attacking rugby, it could be kick chase, it could be up front. We just have to manage those moments.”

Scotland vs New Zealand: Hosts told to take their chance

13:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Grant Gilchrist has called on Scotland to seize their chance to make history against New Zealand.

The Scots have never beaten the All Blacks, although they came mighty close in their last meeting in 2017 when a strong fightback brought Gregor Townsend’s team within a score of victory before they succumbed to a 22-17 defeat.

Edinburgh lock Gilchrist played in that match and believes the current team are equipped to go a step further and record a victory if they can put all the positive aspects of their game together on Sunday.

“It was one of the highlights of my career, that game,” he said. “It was so special. We came so close.

“We know the amount of effort and the level of performance it will take but what an opportunity it is to play them at home and try to make history. It’s something the team will relish this week.

“If we put everything into our training week, make a few fixes and put on our best performance on Sunday, we believe we can win.”

Grant Gilchrist issues battle cry as Scotland eye historic win over New Zealand

Scotland vs New Zealand: Townsend praises Russell ahead of return

13:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Gregor Townsend praised Finn Russell’s professionalism as he handed the recalled stand-off an instant return to Scotland’s starting XV for Sunday’s showdown with New Zealand.

The high-profile 30-year-old was controversially left out of the initial squad for the autumn internationals, with the head coach citing concerns about his “form and consistency” for Racing 92 as he instead opted to place his faith in Blair Kinghorn and Adam Hastings to be his main options at number 10.

However, Russell – who has had a strained relationship with Townsend at times in recent years – was called up at the start of this week after Hastings withdrew following an injury sustained in last weekend’s victory over Fiji.

“Finn’s been excellent,” said Townsend, when asked how the fly-half had slotted back into the international set-up for the first time since March.

“He came into the squad on Tuesday, he’s got other things going on in his life which are very important, his partner Emma is close to giving birth, but since he’s come in he’s been very professional. He’s trained well, he’s led the attack very well.”

Gregor Townsend praises Finn Russell’s professionalism ahead of Scotland return

Scotland vs New Zealand: Ritchie urges team to be inspired by Doddie Weir

13:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Captain Jamie Ritchie has told his Scotland team-mates to draw inspiration from the presence of Doddie Weir as they bid to conquer New Zealand for the first time in their history on Sunday.

Accompanied by his family, the 52-year-old former Scotland international is expected to be at Murrayfield for the showdown with the All Blacks, five years on from his appearance at the same fixture just months after he revealed his motor neurone disease diagnosis.

The Scots will wear their purple away kit with the numbers on the back in the colour of Weir’s famous blue and yellow tartan to mark the five-year anniversary of his My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, which has now committed almost £8 million to research projects across the UK.

“It will be a proud day to lead the boys out for such a big game, especially with Doddie being there,” said Ritchie. “Five years ago, he presented the ball the last time we played New Zealand.

“It was a hugely emotional moment. I don’t think there was a dry eye in the house and it will be special to have him there tomorrow.”

Scotland vs New Zealand: Team news

13:10 , Jamie Braidwood

The All Blacks will debut wing Mark Telea, who was brought in as injury cover for Leicester Fainga'anuku, who returned home for family reasons before the tour-opening test in Japan.

Telea starred for the Blues in their run to the Super Rugby Pacific final, and joined the All Blacks squad as cover during the home series against Ireland.

The All Blacks have made eight changes and a positional switch after beating Wales 55-23 last weekend in Cardiff. They also brought in hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho and prop Nepo Laulala, and rotated in Akira Ioane on the blindside flank and moved Shannon Frizell to the reserves.

Finlay Christie and Beauden Barrett were the halves instead of Aaron Smith and Richie Mo'unga, and centers David Havili and Anton Lienert-Brown were starting after being reserves for the last two tests.

New Zealand team to face Scotland: Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Anton Lienert-Brown, David Havili, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie; Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali’i, Akira Ioane, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock (captain), Nepo Laulala, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ethan de Groot

Reserves: Codie Taylor, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa’i, Shannon Frizell, TJ Perenara, Stephen Perofeta, Rieko Ioane

Scotland vs New Zealand: Team news

13:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Finn Russell goes straight into the Scotland XV at fly-half after being recalled to Scotland’s squad follwing injury.

Russell has got the nod to start ahead of Blair Kinghorn at number 10. Kinghorn is once again named on the bench after playing second fiddle to Adam Hastings against Fiji last weekend.

In the other two changes to the team, Fraser Brown replaces the injured George Turner at hooker, while Sione Tuipulotu returns at number 12 in place of Cam Redpath, who will turn out for Bath this weekend.

Scotland team to face New Zealand: Stuart Hogg, Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ali Price; Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie, Grant Gilchrist, Richie Gray, Zander Fagerson, Fraser Brown, Pierre Schoeman

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, WP Nel, Jonny Gray, Jack Dempsey, Ben White, Blair Kinghorn, Mark Bennett

Scotland vs New Zealand: LIVE

13:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Latest odds

Scotland: 4/1

Draw: 33/1

New Zealand: 1/4

Scotland vs New Zealand: LIVE

13:01 , Jamie Braidwood

The match will kick off at 2:15pm GMT on Sunday 13 November.

How can I watch it?

Like all fixtures in the Autumn Nations Series, the match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, which can be accessed across a range of digital devices. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

Good afternoon

13:00 , Jamie Braidwood

