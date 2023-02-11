Scotland v Wales LIVE rugby: Six Nations 2023 score and latest updates from Murrayfield

Wales hope to bounce back from a chastening defeat to Ireland in their Six Nations opener last weekend as they travel to Edinburgh to face Scotland this afternoon.

The second Warren Gatland era got underway with a disastrous first half-hour and heavy defeat to Ireland but Wales have won five of the last six meetings between these two sides and will be desperate to show more than they did a week ago.

Meanwhile, Scotland secured a third successive Calcutta Cup win against England when Duhan van der Merwe powered over the line six minutes from time to send the Scots ahead and complete a brilliant comeback victory.

Head coach Gregor Townsend has warned his side that the win will count for little if they do not back it up at home against Wales however, as they look to win their first two Six Nations matched for the first time since 1996.

Scotland vs Wales - Six Nations updates

Scotland host Wales in Round 2 of the 2023 Six Nations

Scotland looking to build on Calcutta Cup win over England, Wales aiming to bounce back from heavy Ireland defeat

Ireland beat France earlier in Round 2 as best two teams in the world play out thriller

35’ - TRY! Owens rumbles over from a maul after Turner sin-bin (SCO 13-7 WAL)

30’ - TRY! Turner powers over off the back of a maul (SCO 13-0 WAL)

15’ - PENALTY! Russell chips a second penalty as Scotland turn possession into points (SCO 6-0 WAL)

H/T: Scotland 13-7 Wales

17:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That felt rather familiar - Wales lack of a clinical edge costing them, Scotland rather more effective with fewer chances in advanced territory. It’s been an odd sort of contest, short of flow and fluency with a few too many errors from both sides. Wales have fluffed their lines at least thrice from set piece opportunities five metres out from the Scottish line, but did finally get over with George Turner in the sin bin for Scotland after a high tackle.

HALF TIME! SCOTLAND 13-7 WALES

17:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(Getty Images)

Scotland 13-7 Wales, 41 miutes

17:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Through the hands of Rio Dyer with a score certain! Oh, how might Wales rue that? Purpose and punch to their attack as the clock ticks into the red, and space opens on the blindside as Tomos Williams finds Dan Biggar.

Biggar’s hands are deft and delightful, flicking out the back, but his pass is low and slightly in front of Dyer, who can’t collect with not a covering Scottish shirt in sight.

Scotland 13-7 Wales, 39 minutes

17:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Finn Russell now threatens to unlock Wales’ wide defence, drawing two with an angled carry and then trying to drop off for a player on the switch line, though on a different page to his teammates. Scotland manage to sweep up the loose pieces, but Jac Morgan locks over the ball and wins a penalty.

Scotland 13-7 Wales, 38 minutes

17:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

An excellent defensive read from Huw Jones, vastly improved in that regard over the last couple of seasons. Wales have a three-man overlap as the ball loops towards Liam Williams, but Jones manages to snare the Welsh full back before he can ship the ball on and cut Scotland open.

Scotland 13-7 Wales, 37 minutes

17:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

George Turner’s absence presents a problem for Scotland at the lineout, but Jamie Ritchie does just about make it work.

That will be his last throw of the day, you’d think, as Wales hold up a Scottish midfield carrier to win a scrum, which necessitates Fraser Brown’s introduction. Luke Crosbie is sacrificed.

TRY! Scotland 13-7 WALES (Ken Owens try, 35 minutes)

17:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Joy at last for Wales and it’s their captain who is the buried beneficiary!

Fine mauling technique from Wales, Adam Beard and Daffyd Jenkins twin pillars around which the rest can crowd. With a great heave they get to the line and Ken Owens takes the celebratory pats on the head.

Dan Biggar converts nicely from the left.

Scotland 13-0 Wales, 33 minutes

17:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales win another penalty with the lineout drive, and Josh Adams can’t make anything of Dan Biggar’s loopy crosskick, so back they’ll go.

Belatedly, George North is called for an HIA after that Turner tackle - Alex Cuthbert is on, with Josh Adams into the centres.

YELLOW CARD! George Turner is sent to the sin bin! Scotland 13-0 Wales, 32 minutes

17:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The significant dip serves as mitigation but there’s a fair amount of force in Turner’s challenge, who offered an immediate apology to George North.

Off to the naughty step for ten minutes. Wales kick back into the Scottish 22.

Scotland 13-0 Wales, 32 minutes

17:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales, at times, look a bit like a school team, throwing the ball about with ambition but short of accuracy or cogent strategy.

A fine win from the restart earns them field position but they get in a muddle and the ball again hits the deck.

Ooh - George Turner might be in a little bit of bother here. George North is falling as he tries to step inside the hooker but there is significant head contact...

TRY! SCOTLAND 13-0 Wales (George Turner try, 31 minutes)

17:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The first angle shows it - ball against turf and George Turner has scored!

Dan Biggar did commendably to nearly halt him, denying the hooker on the first charge, but Turner adjusts the position of his place and just about gets it to ground.

Scotland had again mauled strongly, wrapping up the Welsh forwards and gifting Turner a one-on-one carry into the visitors’ fly-half. Tomos Williams arrived too late to aid his half-back partner. Finn Russell converts.

Try? Scotland 6-0 Wales, 30 minutes

17:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

George Turner surges away from the lineout - it looks like he’s been held up but Andrew Brace wants to check with TMO Brian MacNeice...

Scotland 6-0 Wales, 29 minutes

17:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

What a cover tackle from Rio Dyer! Scotland play with penalty advantage earned at the maul, Finn Russell producing one of those luscious rainbows to put Blair Kinghorn in space.

Kinghorn’s transfer to Kyle Steyn is swift and the wing acclerates towards the corner, but Dyer shows his turn of pace to get back and drive him towards touch.

A helpful shoulder from Josh Adams - looked at briefly by the TMO but ruled legal - helps force Steyn out. Back Scotland will come for another lineout after the penalty.

Scotland 6-0 Wales, 28 minutes

17:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This first half is short of any semblance of flow. Errors, again, from both teams, first Scotland throwing a pass errantly and then Wales hurrying up from an offside position after their latest skyward punt.

Scotland 6-0 Wales, 26 minutes

17:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Scotland’s defence is firm for now, though. Wales struggle to cause them stress, failing to win the gainline with any regularity, and Jamie Ritchie spots an exposed ball as three Welshmen hit the deck with no-one left to clear the ruck. The Scotland captain wins a penalty.

Scotland 6-0 Wales, 25 minutes

17:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The errors continue. Finn Russell’s dropout sails out on the full. More attacking possession for Wales, who must surely capitalise at some point.

Missed penalty! Scotland 6-0 Wales, 24 minutes

17:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Or not! Tugged improbably to the left by Dan Biggar from 40 metres or so out. A poor miss by his high standards.

Stuart Hogg has failed his HIA - Blair Kinghorn will remain.

Scotland 6-0 Wales, 23 minutes

17:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another relatively basic error from Wales, Dillon Lewis dropping the ball cold as he lifts his eyes and prepares to take contact.

But a scrum penalty should earn Wales their first points of the day.

(Getty Images)

Scotland 6-0 Wales, 22 minutes

17:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s a real battle at the breakdown so far, Wales’ twin openside threats busying themselves whenever they can. Tommy Reffell, who really is one of the finest operators in Europe over the ball, forces Sione Tuipulotu into an extra roll as he tries to contest. Andrew Brace penalises the Scotland centre.

Scotland 6-0 Wales, 21 minutes

17:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Oh Wales, this is all feeling rather familiar. They load the ten channel with carriers as they dart away from the base of the scrum but, in the words of referee Andrew Brace: “All of the backs are offside.” Another chance missed.

Scotland 6-0 Wales, 20 minutes

17:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales are starting to get some joy with their kicking game, turning Scotland repeatedly. Josh Adams forces Duhan van der Merwe to retreat and gather, the wing then combining with Liam Williams to ensure that Van der Merwe can’t abscond. Five metre scrum for Wales to feed.

Scotland 6-0 Wales, 19 minutes

17:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Familiar woe in the 22 for Wales! Christ Tshiunza is again the target for Ken Owens, who doesn’t quite flight his arrow high enough, allowing Richie Gray’s thieving paws to steal it.

Scotland 6-0 Wales, 18 minutes

17:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Much, much better from Wales! Joe Hawkins unfurls a delectable miss ball, fizzing it flat to the wide outside and Liam Williams, who prods ahead and hares off in pursuit.

Williams’ chase earns a breakdown penalty - and Wales opt to go to the corner...

Scotland 6-0 Wales, 16 minutes

17:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Stuart Hogg is actually having an HIA, so Blair Kinghorn may yet be with us for slightly longer than first thought.

After an initial burst from Rio Dyer promises much, Wales get a little over-excited in their more structured attacking patterns, and a timely Scottish tug on the arm sends the ball spilling free, allowing the hosts to clear from just outside their own 22.

PENALTY! SCOTLAND 6-0 Wales (Finn Russell penalty, 15 minutes)

17:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Two from two from the tee for Finn Russell.

Scotland 3-0 Wales, 14 minutes

17:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales are going to go hard at the breakdown, but haven’t qutie got their detail right so far. Tommy Reffell is perhaps harshly done by as referee Andrew Brace picks him up for a failure to show a clear release - I’m not sure what more the openside could have done there with what looks a legal jackal, but Brace is certain in his call, and Reffell accepting of it.

Scotland 3-0 Wales, 12 minutes

17:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wales have kicked plenty so far, Dan Biggar first going long and then Liam Williams trying to contest an up-and-under. Scotland look secure aerially, though, and Finn Russell produces an excellent kick beyond Rio Dyer, forcing the young wing to turn.

Eek, that’s not a great pass - Dyer fires wildly towards Biggar, who can’t snare it at the first attempt and is thus forced to hack a hurried kick into touch on the fringes of his own 22.

Stuart Hogg has a bloody lip and will be seen to; Blair Kinghorn on, for now, at full back for Scotland as they assemble from a good attacking platform.

Scotland 3-0 Wales, 11 minutes

17:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Pierre Schoeman snatches the ball from Welsh hands in contact, ripping the ball up into his enormous chest and then sending White on. White tries to free Duhan van der Merwe as Welsh klaxons sound, but a hand gets in the way of the pass and knocks the ball into touch.

Scotland 3-0 Wales, 10 minutes

16:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A loose ball worked in Ben White’s favour for the scrum-half’s score against England last week, but a spill from a ruck puts him under pressure here, with White quick of both thought and foot to extricate himself from a tricky spot.

PENALTY! SCOTLAND 3-0 Wales (Finn Russell penalty, 9 minutes)

16:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Simple for Finn Russell from the tee. I reckon that might have been called back for a forward pass had Huw Jones gone over, but Scotland have shown their threat already.

Scotland 0-0 Wales, 7 minutes

16:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Was that pass forward? It matters not for now as Huw Jones goes racing away! A subtle little drop-off at the line from Sione Tuipulotu to free his centre partner and Scotland pour through.

Jones can’t connect with his support but the hosts reload, Finn Russell lifting across for Kyle Steyn and catching a Welshman offside. Steyn pops back infield to Jamie Ritchie, but Scotland then infringe themselves.

Scotland 0-0 Wales, 6 minutes

16:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Much more like it from the two sets of eight, Wales perhaps with a hint of a nudge but Scotland able to play away. Finn Russell calls for it on the blindside and tries to stab ahead, but can’t thread between Welsh legs. Scotland’s lineout.

Scotland 0-0 Wales, 5 minutes

16:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The first tangling of the heavy mobs doesn’t augur well, the scrum going down immediately on the first attempt at setting it, and Scotland then free kicked for putting weight on too soon.

They’ll get a go to right their wrongs as Dan Biggar’s up-and-under is knocked on by Welsh hands.

Scotland 0-0 Wales, 4 minutes

16:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Not the start that Ken Owens would have wanted. Christ Tshiunza takes uncontested at the front, but his reach to his left rather betrays an askew throw. Scotland will have the scrum feed.

Scotland 0-0 Wales, 3 minutes

16:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Up goes another Welsh hoist, hanging in the Edinburgh breeze but not overly troubling Finn Russell, who claims a mark. He safely finds touch near halfway.

Scotland 0-0 Wales, 2 minutes

16:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Hits of ambition from Scotland early on as they test both edges, Finn Russell with his hands on the ball often in their opening attacking movement. He tries to put his captain through a hole, but the space condenses quickly on Jamie Ritchie, who knocks on into Welsh hands.

Scotland 0-0 Wales, 1 minute

16:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Liam Williams is underneath the first nerve-jangler of the evening, claiming calmly as the Scottish chase near. Tomos Williams kicks up to Stuart Hogg, whose first involvement is excellent, jumping to the right and acclerating away from two Welshmen.

KICK OFF!

16:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Andrew Brace blows, Finn Russell kicks, and Scotland vs Wales is underway!

Match ball

16:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Delivering the match ball is Doddie Weir’s great pal and fellow fundraising titan, Rob Wainwright, who has led a cycle ride from Cardiff to Murrayfield. He safely delivers his cargo to the two captains, who greet him warmly.

Finn Russell soon has it in his possession - he’ll kick us off.

Match Officials

16:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s been a good day for Ireland so far, and there are four more involved this evening.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)ARs: Frank Murphy (IRFU) & Chris Busby (IRFU)TMO: Brian MacNeice (IRFU)

Flower of Scotland

16:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The piper on the roof leads Murrayfield in, the band falling silent for one of the great rugby sounds: a Scottish home chorus and their sweet, sweet refrain.

Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau

16:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

No doubting Ken Owens’ passion as he bellows out the opening lines of the Welsh national anthem, almost quivering with the emotion as he leads Wales again. In a pack shorn of a few experienced heads, the hooker will be all the more vital, you feel.

Scotland vs Wales

16:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Princess Anne’s rather funky sunglasses attracted a little bit of attention last week, with the royal a contented observer at Twickenham as Scotland continued their fine recent run against England. Nothing quite as extravagant among her accoutrements this week as she meets the two sets of players, though her tartan scarf might be valuable as the evening wears.

It’s pleasant enough at Murrayfield, though - nudging up towards ten degrees, dry, with only a gusting breeze to trouble the players.

Scotland vs Wales

16:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Murrayfield is full to the brim. Even the most pessimistic Scottish fans - and there are plenty of those - have had to admit this is a tremendous opportunity for a settled side. Win this, and they’ll go into the first fallow week with real, real momentum before a mid-tournament trip to Paris.

As we prepare for kick off, just a mention for Doddie Weir, who the rugby world sadly lost in November, an inspiration figure who is much, much missed. It is five years now since the Doddie Weir Cup was first awarded to the victor of this encounter, but as this is the first edition since his passing, there’ll be an extra layer of emotion to proceedings today. His widow is watching on, as I’m sure the great man is, somewhere, too.

Scotland vs Wales

16:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The players are readying themselves in the dressing rooms, applying those last bits of strapping and fixing their focus with kick off fast approaching. Following Ireland and France is no mean feat, but this could be a lot of fun - the youth in the Welsh side, and the freedom they would seem to have coming north with few expectations, could give them a degree of adventure, and Scotland showed all of their free-running qualities at Twickenham last week.

But it is up front this will be won, you’d think. Wales bossed Scotland in that regard last year, allowing Dan Biggar to take total command and control of the contest.

Gregor Townsend says Scotland must improve to finally back up Calcutta Cup success

16:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has kept faith with the majority of his Calcutta Cup heroes but warned them they will need to improve for their second Guinness Six Nations match at home to Wales this weekend.

There will be just one change to the XV that won 29-23 away to England on Saturday, with Glasgow prop Zander Fagerson replacing 36-year-old WP Nel after more than two months out with a hamstring injury.

Despite the intoxicating nature of last weekend’s win, Townsend explained that his team selection for the visit of the Welsh was not straightforward.

“No, it wasn’t,” he said, when asked if it was an easy decision to pick 14 of the 15 who started at Twickenham.

“We actually delayed the (internal) team announcement because we had a few selections that we had to sleep on. I believe they’ve earned the right to get a second opportunity to build on that win but the performance wasn’t at our best level.

“We’ve got players on the bench and outwith the 23 who are quality players that have played very well for us in the past or are itching for that opportunity, so it wasn’t an easy decision, but these guys now have the opportunity to build on last week.”

Gregor Townsend wants Scotland improvement against Wales despite England win

Dan Biggar stirs the pot

16:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Rarely afraid of a little pre-match fun and games, Dan Biggar had some fun with the press on match eve, positioning Wales squarely as the underdogs and (perhaps) piling a little more pressure on this Scottish side.

“Scotland played well last week against England, but according to you guys they are the best team around aren’t they?” Wales fly-half Biggar said.

“We will have to see how they go on Saturday, see if they can back it up. The pressure is all on them.

“They are red-hot favourites, best team in the tournament, so we will see how they go (on) Saturday.

“We don’t seem to get any credit and other teams seem to get a lot of praise for probably not quite the success we’ve had, but that’s how it goes.”

Dan Biggar insists pressure is on Scotland to justify Six Nations hype

Team News - Wales

16:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Well, Warren Gatland – welcome back. A punchy second selection from the returning Wales coach, making sweeping changes to his forward pack with the axe wielded on a handful of his most experienced players. From the starting forwards a week ago, Gareth Thomas, Tomas Francis (who has a calf injury), Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau drop out.

Out with the old, in with the new, with uber-talented Exeter Chiefs pair Christ Tshiunza and Daffyd Jenkins taking up duties at six and in the second row respectively. Jac Morgan moves to number eight, with Tommy Reffell preferred on the openside. Ospreys second row Rhys Davies is set to make his debut from the bench.

Behind the scrum, the starters are safe (for now) and will hope to build on some promise showed last week. Rhys Patchell does make an appearance among the substitutes, with Owen Williams cut from the 23.

Wales XV: Wyn Jones, Ken Owens (capt.), Dillon Lewis; Daffyd Jenkins, Adam Beard; Christ Tshiunza, Tommy Reffell, Jac Morgan; Tomos Williams, Dan Biggar; Rio Dyer, Joe Hawkins, George North, Josh Adams; Liam Williams.

Replacements: Scott Baldwin, Rhys Carre, Leon Brown, Rhys Davies, Taulupe Faletau; Rhys Webb, Rhys Patchell, Alex Cuthbert.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 𝐂𝐘𝐌𝐑𝐔 𝐗𝐕 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



The Welsh 23 headed to Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



💪 Amdani Cymru!#WelshRugby | #GuinnessSixNations — Welsh Rugby Union 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshRugbyUnion) February 9, 2023

Team News - Scotland

16:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Just a single change for Scotland from the win over England, with Zander Fagerson back to full fitness and back in the starting side. That displaces WP Nel to the bench.

Hamish Watson is another back in contention in training this week but Gregor Townsend has resisted the urge to bring the openside back into the matchday squad, backing Luke Crosbie (quietly impressive in the Twickenham win) to start again and noting Jack Dempsey’s positive impact from the bench.

Scotland XV: Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, Zander Fagerson; Richie Gray, Grant Gilchrist; Jamie Ritchie (capt.), Luke Crosbie, Matt Fagerson; Ben White, Finn Russell; Duhan van der Merwe, Sione Tuipulotu, Huw Jones, Kyle Steyn, Stuart Hogg.

Replacements: Fraser Brown, Jamie Bhatti, WP Nel, Jonny Gray, Jack Dempsey; George Horne, Blair Kinghorn, Chris Harris.

1⃣ change to the Scotland team to take on Wales.



Good to have you back, Zander.



Read more: https://t.co/xMraMKtUwy pic.twitter.com/MsLHtfzDMF — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) February 9, 2023

On to Scotland vs Wales...

16:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Right, we’ll have a load more reaction to a significant win for Ireland tonight and over the remainder of the weekend, but kick off is swiftly approaching at Murrayfield, where Scotland are hoping they can make their own statement and start this championship with back-to-back wins for the first time since 1996.

Let’s take a look at the two teams in depth...

Ireland 32-19 France

16:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Here’s the try that sealed it - given the circumstances, and given the fatigue he must have been feeling, this is a supreme moment of skill from Caelan Doris to free Garry Ringrose.

Hugo Keenan speaks to ITV

16:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“It’s hard to sum it up. The French are an incredible side. We know how tough it was going to be today. We had to work for that whole 80 minutes to break them down and get the win.

“A fast start was key. Against French sides like this, if you give them a glimmer of hope the crowd is going to get behind them. The bench came on and had a real impact.

“It was a long time coming, we’ve had a few tough losses but learned from those. It was the one we were focussing on.”

(Getty Images)

F/T: Ireland 32-19 France

16:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Both sides are dealing with injuries, of course, but that should be a vital day in the development of some of those on the fringes for Ireland - I thought both Craig Casey and Ross Byrne were excellent in controlling roles off the bench, Casey adding a little dynamism to test a fatigued French defence and Byrne kicking intelligently.

F/T: Ireland 32-19 France

16:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France’s Grand Slam defence is over - Ireland take pole position in the championship and confirm their place at the top of the rugby world. For the first time under Andy Farrell, they have beaten the French, producing an outstanding performance to emerge victorious from a game that more than delivered.

The second half was tighter than the first, but Ireland always stayed in control, and produced a moment of real quality when it counted to push to a significant victory.

FULL TIME! IRELAND 32-19 FRANCE

16:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(Getty Images)

Ireland 32-19 France, 82 minutes

16:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France go off the top. Into midfield, pulled back at the line, and then again...knocked on by Ethan Dumortier! Ireland have ended France’s unbeaten run!

Ireland 32-19 France, 80 minutes

16:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Aviva Stadium crowd roar their delight as the clock ticks beyond 80 minutes and the win is confirmed. France get another penalty from the lineout - Gaetan Barlot will throw again from 30 metres closer to the Ireland line.

Ireland 32-19 France, 79 minutes

16:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The win is gone, but there will be a last chance for France to steal a bonus point - a penalty against James Ryan, who goes slightly high on Gael Fickou.

France’s lineout just indside their own half.

Ireland 32-19 France, 78 minutes

16:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The energy has just gone a little from the French players and crowd as the reality of the situation dawns, Ireland penning them back in their own left corner and time running short. Antoine Dupont’s box kick is charged down, the irrepressible scrum half forced to beat three to even allow him a second chance to clear.

Ireland 32-19 France, 75 minutes

16:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s got to be now for France. Space on the right, Antoine Dupont finding it after Romain Taofifenua’s lay-off. Dupont kicks ahead...skewed too far to the right for Damian Penaud to hack on! French support just a little lacking after Dupont had made the burst, which left the scrum half short of clear options, and his prod wasn’t quite right for an onrushing Penaud to get to.

Tom O’Toole, who has made a real impact for Ireland, carries superbly and earns Ireland a penalty.

TRY! IRELAND 32-19 France (Garry Ringrose try, 72 minutes)

15:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Dublin erupts!

Patient, patient stuff from Ireland, and a try conjured from two brilliant bits of skill. Caelan Doris picks and goes but is held by Gael Fickou, running on fumes but still leading the defensive effort. It appears that Fickou has snuffed out the danger, but Doris writhes and wriggles, shedding Fickou enough to free the arms.

The number eight throws a superb pass to Garry Ringrose, who still has plenty to do. Matthieu Jalibert rushes to meet the centre, but in his haste unbalances himself, allowing Ringrose to get by him with a combination of footwork and a fend and hurry to the corner.

Ross Byrne converts - that might just seal it.

Ireland 25-19 France, 71 minutes

15:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There’s a clear contrast between the laboured charges of the forwards who have been with us since the beginning and those fresher to the field. Craig Casey has injected plenty of tempo to the Irish game, and Jack Conan’s carrying has been forthright and effective since his introduction.

France holding firm for now, though, with Ireland 15 metres out.

Ireland 25-19 France, 70 minutes

15:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Banker ball from France, Julien Marchand to Thibaud Flament at the front. The maul allows Antoine Dupont the space he needs to clear, but the scrum half fails to find touch.

Ireland return to the French 22 swiftly, James Lowe shimmying by the first defender.

Ireland 25-19 France, 69 minutes

15:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another intelligent kick from Byrne, a real craftsman with the boot - Ethan Dumortier is again pushed high to try and prevent Ireland finding more joy out wide, and Byrne lifts a crosskick beyond the young wing, who can only watch it into touch. This will be a pressure lineout.

Dave Kilcoyne is on for Andrew Porter in the Irish front row, while France bring on Francois Cros for Charles Ollivon.

Ireland 25-19 France, 67 minutes

15:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Aki makes an immediate impact, thumping Yoram Moefana as the two inside centres collide. French arms spread wide, appealing the legality of the challenge, but it looked like Aki got his height spot on.

Gael Fickou just about keeps the ball in the field of play but Matthieu Jalibert can’t get to his own chip ahead, and that leaves the backfield slightly exposed.

Ross Byrne prods into the space left vacant by the stand-in French full-back, Damian Penaud lonely in retreat, and grateful for an extra roll and inward hop that allow him to dot down in his own in-goal with Irish pursuers in close attention.

Ireland 25-19 France, 66 minutes

15:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France’s breakdown work has been far cleaner this week than last. Romain Taofifenua provides his support in the tackle, shows a clear release and then levers into position, wrenching at the ball as Ireland hold on. Wayne Barnes rewards him.

Bundee Aki replaces Stuart McCloskey in the Ireland midfield.

Ireland 25-19 France, 65 minutes

15:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Held up! Ireland go close but Josh van der Flier ends up turtled on his back, unable to force the ball to floor.

It may not have mattered - it looked like the ball had been spilled forwards into the openside by a teammate, but France again show good fight to survive after their lineout had hopped into Jack Conan’s hands.

Ireland 25-19 France, 63 minutes

15:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s really sharp from Craig Casey. An Irish pass goes through Ross Byrne’s hands to end another movement that appeared to have good flow, and France make a mess of the resulting ruck to put pressure on Casey.

Rather than risk a hurried pass, Casey lifts a left-footed box kick into space in the corner, finding a favourable bounce into touch.

And Ireland pinch the lineout!...

DROP GOAL! Ireland 25-19 FRANCE (Thomas Ramos drop goal, 62 minutes)

15:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France are back within a score! With few options in front of him, Thomas Ramos drops back into the pocket and wobbles one between the uprights.

That’s Ramos’ last act - Matthieu Jalibert replaces him and will go to full back.

Ireland 25-16 France, 61 minutes

15:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

As has been the case throughout the encounter, Ireland don’t do a great job of clearing their lines after scoring. France can play from 30 metres out, Antoine Dupont producing some razzle-dazzle with a blind ball out the back to Sekou Macalou.

PENALTY! IRELAND 25-16 France (Ross Byrne penalty, 60 minutes)

15:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland push their lead out to beyond a single score.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Ireland 22-16 France, 58 minutes

15:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Craig Casey injects a bit of zip, the dimunitive scrum half going alone with no forward ready to carry. Ross Byrne then charges hard and straight, but France handle the replacement fly half.

Penalty to Ireland for offside. James Lowe is dragged into touch to end any thought of further capitalisation on the advantage.

Ireland 22-16 France, 57 minutes

15:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

50:22! Superb awareness from Hugo Keenan, stepping into the line and spying great open acreage beyond Ethan Dumortier, who had rushed up to combat Ireland’s outside threat. Ireland kick more 50:22s than any other Six Nations side, and Keenan’s is directed perfectly.

Ireland’s lineout.

Ireland 22-16 France, 57 minutes

15:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

France will make changes, too. Reda Wardi and Sipili Falatea (who was briefly with us earlier) swap in at prop, with Cyril Baille and Uini Atonio sharing a fatigued slap of shoulders as they take leave.

Ireland remove Peter O’Mahony and Conor Murray; enter Craig Casey and Jack Conan.

Ireland 22-16 France, 56 minutes

15:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Romain Ntamack kicks for the corner, the bounce of the ball preventing it finding the five-metre line and Hugo Keenan back promptly to gather and clear upfield. France run it back, Damian Penaud combining with Ethan Dumortier, but neither able to spot a hole to hurry through.

A really good defensive set from Ireland, and an aimless grubber is well gathered by James Lowe. Lowe’s spiral results in a territorial win for his side as Andy Farrell readies more changes.

Ireland 22-16 France, 54 minutes

15:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another Irish lineout misfire - Peter O’Mahony fumbling for a second time in the last five minutes, this time lifted at the front but unable to take above his head. French possession in the Ireland half.

Ireland 22-16 France, 53 minutes

15:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A significant change from Fabien Galthie - Gregory Alldritt relatively seldom fails to see out 80 minutes but today it is an early withdrawal for the number eight, with Sekou Macalou on in the back row. Atypically, France have two flankers at their disposal among the replacements, with Francois Cros to join proceedings later.

A rare moment of calm in the game as the two sides trade kicks.

Ireland 22-16 France, 51 minutes

15:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The travelling supporters are in excellent voice now, booing another decision against their team after Dumortier clashes with Conor Murray in aerial contest. Penalty to Ireland.

Ronan Kelleher throws the lineout over the top, with Peter O’Mahony fading and attempting to take it beyond Julien Marchand - the flanker knocks on, though, ending Ireland’s hopes of a set-piece strike.

Ireland 22-16 France, 50 minutes

15:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It feels as if the momentum has swung a little France’s way. Thibaud Flament produces the most delightful of offloads to Antoine Dupont, clawing it out the back as three Irishmen engulf him.

Ethan Dumortier chips up the left touchline - was the wing taken out? Wayne Barnes says no, believing the collision to be fair despite Hugo Keenan barelling in to Dumortier after the kick.

Ireland 22-16 France, 48 minutes

15:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Johnny Sexton is trudging off! The fly half hadn’t been moving smoothly since receiving that treatment and that is that for his involvement today. Half an hour of Ross Byrne, then - a significant test for the Leinster fly half.

Ireland 22-16 France, 47 minutes

15:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The France are just starting to make their physicality known. Charles Ollivon leads a counter-ruck to win back ball in the Irish half.

Lovely from Damian Penaud, somehow keeping his feet through a tangle of limbs as Irish tacklers grasp in vain at him.

Penalty to Ireland! Just as France seemed to be building towards a score, a vital jackal penalty to draw Wayne Barnes’ whistle.

Missed penalty! Ireland 22-16 France, 46 minutes

15:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A first error from the tee from Thomas Ramos - he likes the shape of his effort from distance but has under-clubbed it. The ball travels the wrong side of the crossbar and Ireland will have a 22 dropout.

Ireland 22-16 France, 45 minutes

15:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The ferocity of this contest is beginning to take a significant toll - Paul Willemse’s removal appears tactical, with Romain Taofifenua providing similar heft, but Tadhg Beirne’s departure is most certainly not, an anguished look on the lock’s face as Iain Henderson is hastily readied. Beirne is helped off - a blow for Ireland. Johnny Sexton gets some treatment, too, but will continue.

Ireland 22-16 France, 45 minutes

15:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Timely from Charles Ollivon! A superb jackal from the flanker to win France the ball five metres out from their own line.

France play adventurously, Ethan Dumortier casting aside three tacklers to make 40 metres on his lonesome. The wing isn’t quite able to get a pass away and Ireland win back the ball, but are penalised soon after for holding on following more sharp breakdown scavenging from the French forwards.

Ireland 22-16 France, 43 minutes

15:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland have looked really, really fluid in attack today, the hands working efficienctly and the width created easily. James Lowe hurries up the left to add more to a swelling personal tally of metres, and then he’s off again from a lovely offload to get into the 22.

Apparent crossing from the two Irish props goes unspotted as Andrew Porter is eventually felled.

Ireland 22-16 France, 42 minutes

15:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Rob Herring, by the way, will not be rejoining affairs - he has failed his HIA and Ronan Kelleher will see things out.

Ireland 22-16 France, 41 minutes

15:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ireland possession to start the second 40. They work their patterns on halfway, Peter O’Mahony forced to turn to take a slightly errrant pass from Johnny Sexton but still managing to pirouette and win his collision. Mack Hansen nearly wins back Conor Murray’s box kick, but Antoine Dupont is eventually able to answer with a long box of his own.

Second half

15:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Right, the players have dragged themselves back out there for another 40 minutes of carnage and chaos. Hope you’ve refreshed yourselves appropriately - here we go again...

H/T: Ireland 22-16 France

15:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And, then, there’s this from James Lowe, given by Wayne Barnes after an extended consultation with the TMO but absent of a review of what appeared to be a telling, conclusive angle shown by the broadcasters after the conversion had been safely taken. Lowe’s boot appeared to be most certainly in touch before he touched down - but it’s a try on the scoresheet, and Irish fans will argue that France got the rub of the green with Uini Atonio shown yellow rather than red after his collision with Rob Herring.

Is this a try?.....Yes it is!@WayneBarnesRef takes his time with the TMO...



But what a finish from James Lowe!



What a game so far! #GuinnessSixNations | #ITVRugby pic.twitter.com/Ds2gQjcZJV — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) February 11, 2023

H/T: Ireland 22-16 France

15:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But France answered with their own work of art, finished by Damian Penaud and painted more in the abstract.

HOW SPECIAL IS THIS?! 😍



It's only round 2, and we have another try of the tournament contender!



Les Blues well and truly underway here! 🇫🇷#GuinnessSixNations| #ITVRugby pic.twitter.com/Re5ynixMAK — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) February 11, 2023

H/T: Ireland 22-16 France

15:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Phew. Breathless, barmy, brilliant - one of the finest halves of sport you could ever hope to see. To be honest, I feared some of the pre-match buildup ahead of this contest might have strayed towards hyperbolic. If anything, we undersold it.

Where to even begin after 40 minutes of ceaseless action? How about this beautifully sculpted Irish score from Hugo Keenan?

"Picture perfect from Ireland" 😍



The Irish have struck first!



Hugo Keenan spotted the gap and the rest is history! @MilesHarrisonTV #GuinnessSixNations | #ITVRugby pic.twitter.com/znbb1F3nlo — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) February 11, 2023

HALF TIME! IRELAND 22-16 FRANCE

15:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(Getty Images)

PENALTY! IRELAND 22-16 France (Johnny Sexton penalty, 40 minutes)

15:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Johnny Sexton chips between the uprights and off 30 exhausted men trot for a much, much needed interval.

No try! Ireland 19-16 France, 40 minutes

15:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Murray is denied again! Ireland have a penalty advantage and Murray spots a sniping space outside Cyril Baille. The loosehead does very well to grab a handful of the Irish nine’s shirt, allowing Antoine Dupont and Charles Ollivon to lend their input and force a knock on.

But Ireland will extend their lead from the tee...

Ireland 19-16 France, 39 minutes

15:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Uini Atonio is back with us for the scrum, but too long-legged in his set up. Ireland free kick. After a committee meeting, Johnny Sexton actions a quick tap, with the front row leading the first charge...

Ireland 19-16 France, 39 minutes

15:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But France nearly give a try away from the lineout! Anthony Jelonch is unaware of a pass coming his way, grasping it at the first attempt but losing it soon after as he braces for contact.

Conor Murray picks up the scraps and is held up over the line! Ireland’s scrum due to the knock on.

Ireland 19-16 France, 38 minutes

15:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A world-class defensive intervention from Antoine Dupont! Romain Ntamack overplays his hand with an offload that isn’t on, Mack Hansen snatching the apple from the tree as Ntamack looks ambitiously for a teammate. Hugo Keenan collects from his back three colleague.

Keenan kicks beyond Thomas Ramos, who cleverly bumps the full back off stride - just enough to prevent him having clear pursuit of the ball. It still tumbles kindly for Ireland, with Hansen collecting with line in sight, but the wing is somehow, someway hauled back by Antoine Dupont, like a sailor hauling his ship to shore and clasping tightly around the ropes.

Hansen has his hands on the ball again three phases later, but Peter O’Mahony fails to read an offload, which bounces harmlessly into touch.

Ireland 19-16 France, 36 minutes

14:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Atonio will be permitted to return at the next break in play but for now France go on with 14. THey nearly create a fissure, Thomas Ramos providing an injection of pace in a wide channel after Romain Ntamack had spread the ball nicely.

Ireland nick it, though, and kick into the French 22. But that’s an irresistably smooth escape from Damian Penaud, allowing France to clear.

Ireland 19-16 France, 35 minutes

14:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Howls from the home crowd as Antoine Dupont hovers over a ball at the base of a breakdown, taking the seconds on offer with Atonio due back amongst things in a minute.

France kick long and James Lowe returns, his punt sailing out on halfway from the safe embrace of his own 22.

PENALTY! Ireland 19-16 FRANCE (Thomas Ramos penalty, 33 minutes)

14:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It isn’t the easiest for Thomas Ramos, wide on the left and probably close to 50 metres on the angle. But he’s looked very, very confident striding up to the tee so far - another healthy strike, another three points.

