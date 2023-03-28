Scotland vs Spain TV channel, kick-off time, team news and more ahead of Euros qualifier

Gavi has dropped to the bench as Spain face Scotland at Hampden (Getty Images)

Scotland and Spain continue their Euro 2024 qualifying campaigns hoping to repeat strong opening performances.

The two sides were both 3-0 winners last week, with Scotland beating Cyprus and Spain victorious against Norway.

Two teams from each group will progress to next summer’s tournament, with Georgia the fifth and final team in Group A.

With their visitors in a period of transition under new manager Luis de la Fuente, Steve Clarke’s side will be eyeing a good showing and positive result to boost their hopes of qualification.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Scotland vs Spain?

The Group A fixture is due to kick off at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday 28 March at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game on Viaplay Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST.

All of Scotland’s Euro 2024 qualifiers are being shown on ViaPlay, which requires a ViaPlay Total pass subscription. The match can be accessed by downloading the ViaPlay app or through providers such as Sky, Virgin Media or Prime Video. It can also be streamed directly on the ViaPlay website.

Team news

Scotland are without Che Adams, who has been forced to withdraw from Steve Clarke’s squad due to injury. Lyndon Dykes deputises up front. Anthony Ralston is another ruled out, while Scott McTominay’s performance from the bench against Cyprus earns him a start alongside Callum McGregor in midfield.

Confirmed line-ups

Scotland XI: Gunn; Hanley, Porteous, Tierney; Hickey, McGregor, McTominay, Robertson; McGinn, Christie; Dykes.

Spain XI: Arrizabalaga; Pedro Porro, David Garcia, Iñigo Martínez, Gaya; Rodri, Merino; Pino, Ceballos, Oyarzabal; Joselu

Odds

Scotland win 5/1

Draw 14/5

Spain win 8/11

Prediction

Spain secure a narrow away win. Scotland 1-2 Spain