Scotland vs Spain live stream: How can I watch Euro 2024 qualifier on TV in UK today?

Scotland and Spain go head to head tonight in a Euro 2024 qualifier in Glasgow.

Steve Clarke’s side eased past Cyprus 3-0 to get their campaign underway on a winning note at the weekend and return to Hampden Park with genuine hope of reaching next year’s tournament in Germany.

Spain are the big favourites of Group A and enjoyed a similar result over an Erling Haaland-less Norway last time out, which featured two late goals from substitute Joselu, the former Newcastle striker becoming La Roja’s oldest debutant since 2006.

Spain have not lost to Scotland since 1984, could that change this evening? Here is all you need to know about how to watch the game live.

Where to watch Scotland vs Spain

TV channel: In the UK, the game is being broadcast live on Viaplay Sports. Coverage gets underway at 7.35pm BST for a 7.45pm kick-off. A subscription costs £14.99 a month, or £11.99 a month if you opt for a 12-month contract.

Live stream: Viaplay Sports subscribers can stream the game live online on the Viaplay website.

Live blog: You can also follow all the action tonight via Standard Sport’s live matchday blog.