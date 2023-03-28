Scotland vs Spain LIVE! Match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction for Euro 2024 qualifier

(Getty Images)

Scotland vs Spain - LIVE!

Scotland look to pull off a huge upset and beat Spain for the first time since 1984 as the two sides meet in a Euro 2024 qualifier tonight at Hampden Park. It’s more than ten years since they last faced each other, when Spain won both matches on their way to qualifying for Euro 2012 and then winning the tournament.

Steve Clarke’s side have got their qualifying campaign this time off to a successful start, beating Cyprus 3-0 in their opening Group A match. Scott McTominay scored twice late on in that win, and will be hoping that’s good enough for him to start tonight.

As for Spain, they cruised past Norway last time out and it is now nine years since they last lost a European qualifying match. They are huge favourites to top the group once again, and anything other than a win in Glasgow would be a big shock. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Scotland vs Spain latest news

Kick-off: 7:45pm GMT, Hampden Park

How to watch: Viaplay Sport

Scotland team news: Adams out with injury

Spain team news: Joselu set for bench again

Standard Sport prediction: Scotland 1-3 Spain

Head-to-head record

17:49 , Matt Verri

The two last played each other when drawn in the same Euro 2012 qualifying group, with Spain winning both matches and ultimately going on to win the tournament. Scotland last beat Spain in 1984.

Scotland wins: 3

Draws: 4

Spain wins: 6

17:43 , Matt Verri

Spain appear almost certain to top the group, leaving Scotland to battle with Georgia, Norway and Cyprus for second place and with it a spot at next summer’s European Championship in Germany.

This then is almost a free hit for Scotland, with any sort of positive result a bonus, but they are unlikely to get it against a Spanish side that have not lost a Euros qualifier for nine years.

Spain to win, 3-1.

Spain team news

17:36 , Matt Verri

Spain did not appear to suffer any injury problems in their win over Norway, meaning they could name a very similar side.

Story continues

33-year-old Joselu scored twice in a minute in that match after coming off the bench on his debut, but is expected to be among the substitutes again as new captain Alvaro Morata keeps his place.

Predicted Spain XI: Kepa; Carvajal, Nacho, Laporte, Balde; Fabian, Rodri, Merino; Olmo, Morata, Gavi.

(Getty Images)

Scotland team news

17:29 , Matt Verri

Che Adams will not be involved for Scotland after a calf injury picked up against Cyprus forced him to withdraw from the squad. Lawrence Shankland has been called up as a replacement, but QPR’s Lyndon Dykes should lead the line in his absence.

Anthony Ralston has also pulled out of the squad, though he was not involved against Cyprus. McTominay is pushing for a start after his goalscoring cameo.

Predicted Scotland XI: Gunn; Hickey, Porteous, Hanley, Tierney, Robertson; McGinn, McTominay, McGregor, Armstrong; Dykes.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Scotland vs Spain

17:22 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game is being broadcast live on Viaplay Sports. A subscription costs £14.99 a month, or £11.99 a month if you opt for a 12-month contract. Coverage gets underway at 7pm.

Live stream: Viaplay Sports subscribers can stream the game live online on the Viaplay website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here with us!

Good evening!

17:15 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Scotland vs Spain!

Both sides got their Euro 2024 qualifying campaigns up and running with 3-0 wins, but Steve Clarke’s side now face a huge step up against a Spanish team well-fancied to top Group A.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 7:45pm GMT from Hampden Park. Stay with us!