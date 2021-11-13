Scotland vs South Africa LIVE: Rugby score and latest updates from 2021 autumn international fixture today

Gregor Townsend has overseen a strong burst of Scottish form this year (PA Wire)

Scotland are taking on South Africa at Murrayfield hoping to take another huge scalp a week on from their impressive win over Australia. This time though they will need to go up another gear as they face the reigning world champions, and a Springboks side who have not lost to the Scots since 2010, winning their past six encounters.

Gregor Townsend has made four changes to the team which started the win over Australia, with Rufus McLean installed on the wing and Matt Scott given his first start at centre since 2017, while Stuart McInally and Nick Haining come into the pack. Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber has made three changes to the side which edged Wales, including full-back Willie le Roux replacing the injured Damian Willemse.

Townsend knows it will be a tough encounter, but believes home advantage could again be key. “We know what to expect from the Springboks in how they play and the physicality they will bring across the team. We have therefore selected a side that we believe can both meet that challenge and give us the platform to impose our game on the opposition. It should be a full-blooded contest and will require an intensity and focus across our 23-man squad for the full 80 minutes.”

Follow all the action below, live, followed by Ireland against New Zealand:

Scotland vs South Africa

Kick-off at Murrayfield at 1pm

Scotland: Stuart Hogg (captain), Rufus McLean, Chris Harris, Matt Scott, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ali Price; Matt Fagerson, Jamie Ritchie, Nick Haining, Grant Gilchrist, Sam Skinner, Zander Fagerson, Stuart McInally, Pierre Schoeman.

South Africa: Willie le Roux, Jesse Kriel, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Elton Jantjies, Herschel Jantjies; Duane Vermeulen, Kwagga Smith, Siya Kolisi (captain), Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche.

Scotland vs South Africa: Last time out

12:20 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s been over a decade since Scotland last tasted victory against the Springboks, who extended their winning run over the Scots to six matches when they ground out a 26-20 win on their last trip to Murrayfield three years ago.

After a breathless first half, South Africa displayed the brutal physicality and defensive might that would see them win the World Cup 12 months later as they shut down Scotland after the break.

Handre Pollard scored 18 points and was man of the match, but he has dropped to the bench this afternoon with Elton Jantjies coming in at flyhalf.

(Getty Images)

Scotland vs South Africa

12:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Hogg: “They have a game plan that’s unique to themselves and it’s a game plan they have had forever. It’s a game plan that works incredibly well for them.

“As a back three we are going to find ourselves under the high ball. It’s something we have worked hard on all week and something I am looking forward to.

“They are very, very physical. They have jackal threats all over their team.

“So in terms of our attacking breakdown, we need to be squeaky clean and make sure we can blast past the contact and keep that ball safe.

“If we continue to do that for multi-phases, then that’s the times that we will most challenge South Africa.”

Scotland vs South Africa

11:57 , Jamie Braidwood

Stuart Hogg says he is ready to face the physical challenge of the Springboks once again and believes Scotland can pull off another memorable upset following last weekend’s win over Australia.

The Scotland captain started two Tests of the British & Irish Lions tour of South Africa this summer and is familiar with the strengths of the world champions.

“They are an unbelievable team, they have got some brilliant individual players and they are world champions for a reason,” he said.

“But like everything there are weaknesses within it and hopefully we can exploit that.

“We need to be patient in what we are trying to do and also stand up to their physicality. If we can stand up to that and outmuscle them we give ourselves a good opportunity of winning.”

(Getty Images)

Scotland vs South Africa odds

10:20 , Karl Matchett

Result:

Scotland 21/10

Draw 18/1

South Africa 4/9

First try scorer:

Makazole Mapimpi 8/1

Jesse Kriel 10/1

Duhan van der Merwe 10/1

Bongi Mbonambi 10/1

Rufus McLean 12/1

Odds via Betfair.

Scotland vs South Africa line-ups

10:17 , Karl Matchett

Scotland: Stuart Hogg (captain), Rufus McLean, Chris Harris, Matt Scott, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ali Price; Matt Fagerson, Jamie Ritchie, Nick Haining, Grant Gilchrist, Sam Skinner, Zander Fagerson, Stuart McInally, Pierre Schoeman.

Reserves: Ewan Ashman, Jamie Bhatti, Oli Kebble, Jamie Hodgson, Hamish Watson, George Horne, Adam Hastings, Blair Kinghorn.

South Africa: Willie le Roux, Jesse Kriel, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Elton Jantjies, Herschel Jantjies; Duane Vermeulen, Kwagga Smith, Siya Kolisi (captain), Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche.

Reserves: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Lood de Jager, Jasper Wiese, Cobus Reinach, Handre Pollard, Frans Steyn.

Ireland get all-clear to face New Zealand after second round of Covid testing

10:11 , Karl Matchett

Ireland’s players have been given the all-clear to face New Zealand on Saturday after a “potential positive case” of coronavirus proved to be a false alarm.

Andy Farrell’s entire squad and management team underwent additional PCR testing on Friday following the news that one player had returned a positive result.

The individual and an identified close contact were immediately isolated before further examinations were carried out.

He subsequently returned two negative tests and has been given permission by public health officials to face the All Blacks at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Ireland vs New Zealand line-ups

Friday 12 November 2021 12:09 , Jack Rathborn

Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe, Jonathan Sexton (captain), Jamison Gibson-Park; Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris, James Ryan, Iain Henderson, Tadhg Furlong, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter. Reserves: Rob Sheehan, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Keith Earls.

New Zealand: Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sevu Reece, Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara; Ardie Savea, Dalton Papalii, Ethan Blackadder, Sam Whitelock (captain), Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Reserves: Dane Coles, Karl Tu’inukuafe, Tyrel Lomax, Tupou Vaa’i, Akira Ioane, Finlay Christie, Richie Mo’unga, David Havili.

Ireland vs New Zealand odds

Friday 12 November 2021 12:09 , Jack Rathborn

Match odds

Ireland: 7/2

Draw: 25/1

New Zealand: 2/9

Handicap

Ireland +11: EVENS

Draw +11: 22/1

New Zealand -11: EVENS