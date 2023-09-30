Scotland vs Romania LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

Scotland vs Romania LIVE!

Only a perfect finish to their Pool B campaign can save Scotland at the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Always up against it in a mightily tough group and having lost to South Africa to open their tournament, Gregor Townsend’s men face Romania tonight with only one task.

A bonus-point win is the requirement in Lille, and a very achievable one at that. Two heavy defeats have opened the eastern Europeans’ World Cup and their underdog role continues in this game against a Scotland side they have never beaten on this stage.

Scotland got the better of Tonga last weekend and can at least put a bit of scoreboard pressure on South Africa ahead of their game tomorrow, before what is primed to be a win-or-bust showdown with Ireland, who are many people’s favourites to win it all, next Saturday. Follow Scotland vs Romania LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog!

Scotland vs Romania updates

Kick-off: 8pm BST | Stade Pierre-Mauroy

How to watch: ITV1

Scotland team news: Total of 13 changes made

Romania team news: Minnows swap out 10

Evening Standard score prediction

Scotland vs Romania: Countdown to kick-off

19:45 , Marc Mayo

Just 15 minutes until we bring you Scotland and Romania’s Rugby World Cup clash in Lille.

The Scots need a bonus-point win to move to within touching distance of South Africa and Ireland ahead of the final weekend of pool matches.

And the award for best dressed fans goes to...

19:42 , Marc Mayo

Scotland star speaks out on how his career nearly ended early

19:38 , Marc Mayo

Starting at tighthead prop for Scotland tonight is Javan Sebastian.

His rise to the World Cup is far-from established and we detailed to The Guardian in the week about his drop down to working at a butchers having seen his pro rugby chances seemingly fade.

“That was a dark time,” he said.

“It was after I left Glasgow, having been there for a year. I went back home [to Wales] to have my first-born. I took a year out of rugby and didn’t really end up having a job, so I applied to be a butcher and play semi-pro.

“I worked in the butcher’s for about two months. I couldn’t hack it any longer than that. It was dark, not a nice place. I thought my professional rugby career was pretty much over, so I took a year out to reflect and get back to normal life.

“It made me open my eyes to what I could potentially do.”

More of the same tonight would do nicely for Scotland

19:32 , Marc Mayo

More than one eye on Ireland for Scotland

19:27 , Marc Mayo

Scotland performance analyst Gavin Vaughan has revealed his extensive work on beating Ireland next week, when Scotland will need a victory to have any chance of reaching the last eight.

He said: “The plans are well in place and we’ve definitely got a few things up our sleeves.

“It’s going to be very tough. Obviously, we saw the result at the weekend [when Ireland defeated South Africa] and they’re not the number one team in the world for nothing but there are definitely opportunities and I think we did stress them in certain areas at Murrayfield [in this year’s Six Nations game]. We’ll be hoping to do the same.

“I’m presenting [on Ireland] to the coaches on Wednesday and Thursday. It’s great to be watching them. I’ll take all that stress away from the coaches and let them focus on Romania for the rest of this week.”

Scotland fans hoping for a big win tonight

19:22 , Marc Mayo

Romania out to learn from defeats

19:17 , Marc Mayo

Eugen Apiok hopes his Romania players can learn from their drubbings at the hands of Ireland and South Africa, with another potentially to come tonight.

“We know we are in the death pool,” said Apiok. “It’s a big challenge for the team and I hope we take something from the first two games.

“It wasn’t what we were looking for but I hope the players will learn a lot of things.

“They understand against Scotland, we need to do it more on the field but I’m sure they’ll give everything and it will be a better game for us. Any mistakes will cost us at this level.”

Gregor Townsend explains team selection

19:12 , Marc Mayo

The Scotland coach was up front that his raft of rotations for tonight’s game was with the match against Ireland in mind.

He explained: “We go a lot on what players have done for us in the past and players have been training well, we know the players are in really good physical shape, but the best way to influence selection is going out there and play well.

“The things we'll be looking for in terms of playing well is sticking to process, showing huge effort, being really physical and helping the team win.

“We're looking to get better than we were against Tonga. This group has the opportunity to do that now.”

Elsewhere at the Rugby World Cup

19:06 , Marc Mayo

In the early evening kick-off in Pool C, Fiji came from behind to edge Georgia and press their case for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Scotland vs Romania: Countdown to kick-off

19:00 , Marc Mayo

One hour until this Pool B clash at the Rugby World Cup!

Head-to-head record

18:54 , Marc Mayo

This is the two teams’ fourth meeting at the Rugby World Cup, with Scotland having won the previous three,

Scotland wins: 11

Romania wins: 2

Draws: 0

Tonight’s refereeing team

18:43 , Marc Mayo

Experienced English referee Wayne Barnes will continue to make his case for taking charge of the final by officiating this game.

Irish duo Andrew Brace and Chris Busby are his assistants with New Zealand’s Brendon Pickerill on TMO duties.

Elsewhere in the Rugby World Cup

18:36 , Marc Mayo

Argentina romped past Chile in Pool D to set up a last-weekend decider with Japan.

Countdown to kick-off

18:30 , Marc Mayo

We will be getting underway in just 90 minutes in northern France!

Scotland vs Romania prediction

18:26 , Marc Mayo

Romania were, as expected, knocked for six by the Irish and Springboks, and Scotland have the flair and drive in attack to achieve a similar result.

Scotland to win, with a bonus point.

18:19 , Marc Mayo

Romania XV: Simionescu; Lama, Tomane, Tangimana, Sikuea; Conache, Rupanu; Savin, Irimescu, Gajion; Motoc, Iancu; Rosu, Ser, Chirica (c)

Replacements: Bardasu, Hartig, Burtila, Iftimiciuc, Stratila, Surugiu, Boldor, Onutu

Romania team news

18:13 , Marc Mayo

Romania head coach Eugen Apjok has made 10 changes to the side thrashed 76-0 by the Springboks in Bordeaux.

18:08 , Marc Mayo

Scotland XV: Smith; Graham, Harris, Redpath, Steyn; Price, Healy; Bhatti, Ashman, Sebastian; Skinner, Gilchrist (c); Crosbie, Watson, M Fagerson

Replacements: Matthews, Sutherland, Nel, Cummings, Darge, Horne, Kinghorn, Jones

Scotland team news

17:59 , Marc Mayo

Gregor Townsend has made 13 changes in all to his starting XV to face Romania, with only back duo Chris Harris and Kyle Steyn keeping their places from the Tonga match and a number of key faces rested.

Edinburgh’s Welsh-born prop Javan Sebastian, a summer addition from the Scarlets, makes his first start at tighthead, while Stuart McInally’s career-ending neck injury means Glasgow hooker Johnny Matthews is in line for his debut off the bench.

Back-rowers Luke Crosbie and Hamish Watson make their first appearances at the tournament, along with Irish-born fly-half Ben Healy, Edinburgh’s signing from Munster who deputises for Finn Russell.

Usual captain Jamie Ritchie is going through concussion protocols after that high hit from Afusipa Taumoepeau against Tonga that only led to a yellow card and left Townsend incensed, with Edinburgh team-mate Grant Gilchrist leading the side instead this weekend.

Where to watch Scotland vs Romania

17:52 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, Scotland vs Romania will be shown live on free-to-air channel ITV1, with coverage starting at 7:15pm.

Live stream: The game is also available to watch for free online via the ITV website and ITVX app.

Scotland vs Romania LIVE!

17:46 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of Scotland vs Romania at the Rugby World Cup!

Kick-off from Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille comes at 8pm BST as Gregor Townsend’s side face a must-win clash with the minnows.

Join us for all the build-up, match action and reaction from this Pool B meeting.