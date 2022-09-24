Scotland vs Republic of Ireland live stream: How can I watch Nations League game live on TV in UK today?

(AFP via Getty Images)

Scotland will look to avenge their resounding loss against the Republic of Ireland when they welcome their Nations League opponents to Hampden Park this evening.

After such a disappointing summer for Steve Clarke’s side in which they also missed out on World Cup qualification, full focus is now on the Nations League.

Currently, the Tartan Army sit top of the group and were boosted by an impressive performance against Ukraine on Wednesday in Glasgow, reigniting hopes of progress ahead of Euro 2024.

Ireland, meanwhile, appeared to have turned a corner in that win over Scotland in Dublin and have hope of avoiding relegation, sitting one point ahead of bottom-side Armenia. Still, they do tend to struggle away from home and this is a different Scotland awaiting.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch tonight’s game.

Where to watch Scotland vs Ireland

TV channel: Tonight’s game will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 7:15pm BST, after Northern Ireland’s match against Kosovo. Kick-off is at 7:45pm.

LIVE stream: Those with a Premier Sports subscription can also watch the action unfold online via the Premier Player.