Scotland vs Portugal LIVE: Nations League team news as Scots look to end losing run against Cristiano Ronaldo

Scotland are desperate to end their losing run as Hampden hosts Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo in the Nations League.

Steve Clarke’s side are enduring a “tough” nine-match winless run, but defeat against Croatia on Saturday means the Tartan Army face the prospect of losing five games in a row for the first time in their history if the result does not go their way tonight in Glasgow.

The Scots have been hit by an injury crisis, as well as a run of late misfortune. After defeats to Poland and Portugal last month, Clarke’s side then had a stoppage-time equaliser that would have rescued a 2-2 draw against Croatia ruled out for offside in Zagreb.

It leaves Scotland facing the prospect of relegation from the top tier of the Nations League but victory against Portugal and Ronaldo would go a long way to lifting the gloom.

The match is not being shown live on TV after the broadcast rights were not picked up by ITV, and is only available to watch on the Viaplay International YouTube channel. Follow live updates from Scotland vs Portugal in the Nations League below:

Scotland vs Portugal LIVE: Latest Nations League updates

Scotland host Portugal in Nations League, kick-off at 7:45pm

The match is not being shown on TV but is available to stream on YouTube

Steve Clarke’s side have lost four games in a row amind nine-match winless run

Scotland have never lost five matches in a row in their history

Scotland XI: Gordon; Ralston, Souttar, Hanley, Robertson; Gilmour, McLean; Doak, McTominay, Christie; Adams

Portugal XI: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Silva, Mendes; Palhinha, Fernandes, Vitinha; Jota, Ronaldo, Conceicao

Roberto Martinez impressed by Portugal’s progress after Euro 2024 disappointment

19:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez hailed his squad’s improved depth, competitiveness, and preparation following Euro 2024 after they strolled past Poland on Saturday to maintain their perfect Nations League start.

Portugal dominated Poland as Bernardo Silva and Cristiano Ronaldo put the visitors 2-0 up at the break. Poland midfielder Piotr Zielinski pulled a goal back, but Jan Bednarek’s own goal made it 3-1 to the visitors.

Portugal exited the European Championship in a penalty shootout defeat to France in the quarter-finals, but Martinez said their focus was now firmly on building towards the World Cup in 2026.

“We have more players (now), the competitiveness for what we are working on is growing, we are an even better prepared team after the European Championship,” Martinez told RTP3.

“Our focus and total objective is the World Cup. I am happy, the attitude was incredible, the players’ personality was fantastic in a difficult stadium. For us it is a very important performance.

“We don’t want to concede goals, but the performance was very good. We’re seeing new debuts, new players, who are coming into the group in a natural way.”

Portugal team news

18:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Leading the line, meanwhile, for Portugal is Cristiano Ronaldo, with Roberto Martinez true to his word and unconcerned about starting the striker in back-to-back games even with a reasonably tight turnaround. There is some shuffling of the pieces around him - Diogo Jota, Vitinha, Joao Palhinha and Francisco Conceicao amid a raft of changes.

Scotland team news

18:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

So just the one change from Steve Clarke as he sticks with a relatively settled side. Che Adams replaces Lyndon Dykes up top.

Scotland vs Portugal confirmed line-ups

18:36 , Jamie Braidwood

Scotland XI: Gordon; Ralston, Souttar, Hanley, Robertson; Gilmour, McLean; Doak, McTominay, Christie; Adams

Portugal XI: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Silva, Mendes; Palhinha, Fernandes, Vitinha; Jota, Ronaldo, Conceicao

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Scotland with Portugal

18:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play in Scotland for the first time since 2008, in his first appearance at Hampden Park. The 39-year-old faced Celtic in Glasgow twice with Manchester United (United did not win either game).

Ronaldo scored his 133rd international goal in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Poland and scored a late winner against Scotland in the return fixture last month.

Scotland’s winless run in competitive games

18:20 , Jamie Braidwood

12 October (A): 1-2 vs Croatia (Nations League)

8 September (A): 1-2 vs Portugal (Nations League)

5 September (H): 2-3 vs Poland (Nations League)

23 June: 0-1 vs Hungary (Euro 2024)

19 June: 1-1 vs Switzerland (Euro 2024)

14 June: 1-5 vs Germany (Euro 2024)

19 November (H): 3-3 vs Norway (Euro qualifying)

16 November (A): 2-2 vs Georgia (Euro qualifying)

12 October (A): 0-2 vs Spain (Euro qualifying)

Luckless Scotland suffer another late twist in Nations League

18:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Last time out, Che Adams had a last-gasp goal ruled out as luckless Scotland suffered a 2-1 Nations League defeat to Croatia in Zagreb.

Ryan Christie shot the disciplined visitors ahead in the 33rd minute from a tight angle before striker Igor Matanovic levelled three minutes later.

Steve Clarke’s side came under increasing pressure after the break and eventually succumbed in the 70th minute of the League A Group 1 encounter at Stadion Maksimir when Andrej Kramaric headed the home side in front.

However, in a dramatic finale, Adams, who replaced Lyndon Dykes after the Scots fell behind, had the ball in the net in the fifth minute of added time, only for VAR to disallow the effort for offside, dealing another blow to the visitors.

“The disappointment is massive. You get that high at the end when you think you have a deserved draw and that is taken away by VAR,” Clarke said.

“The performance was really good. I thought we were brave with the ball. We tried to play, tried to create chances. On another night we would’ve got what we deserved.

“A full squad fit and healthy would be a help.”

Roberto Martinez backs Steve Clarke despite Scotland’s winless run

17:49 , Jamie Braidwood

A Portugal win would mean Scotland - with just one victory in their last 15 matches - have lost five in a row for the first time in their history, but Roberto Martinez has no doubt that Steve Clarke can turn things round in the longer term.

“Absolutely, I have no doubts,” he said. “It is a difficult press conference for me to show sympathy when tomorrow I want to win the game. But Steve Clarke is building something very special.

“He already achieved a very successful team, qualified for the European Championship, and now it feels that it is almost a new cycle. And the results will come if the performances stay at this level.”

Cristiano Ronaldo will be involved against Scotland, says Roberto Martinez

17:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Roberto Martinez has no worries about pitching 39-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo into his second away match in the space of 72 hours when Portugal face Scotland at Hampden on Tuesday.

The Al-Nassr forward scored his 133rd international goal in Saturday evening’s 3-1 Nations League win over Poland in Warsaw - a match in which he played just over an hour.

Despite Ronaldo being less than four months shy of his 40th birthday, Martinez is comfortable with unleashing him for what will be the first Hampden outing of his distinguished career.

“I think the age of a player doesn’t come into play,” said Portugal boss Martinez. “Ronaldo doesn’t work as a 39-year-old player. He doesn’t play certainly as a 39-year-old player. I think we are assessing every player and how they feel. Cristiano has been working really well in this camp.

“I have no doubt that Cristiano after 60 minutes (on Saturday) can be involved in the second game. I don’t know if he can start or if he can finish the game, but he can certainly be involved as he showed in the last camp (when starting the first game and then coming on in the second).”

'It’s a tough moment but we believe in ourselves’

17:19 , Jamie Braidwood

Speaking on Monday ahead of the clash against Cristiano Ronaldo and the Selecao, Clarke said Scotland’s players deserved more respect after reaching back-to-back major European Championships

“I don’t see any reason why we shouldn’t believe in this group of players,” Clarke said.

“After 20 years in the international wilderness, this group of players have been to two major tournaments. They’ve got promotion to this top level of the Nations League, so I don’t understand why people would be doubting about this group of players.

“It’s a tough moment, there’s no doubt about it, but we believe in ourselves.

“They understand that we’re playing difficult opponents. They understand also that the squad could be stronger, everyone knows that. All these things are there to be seen.

“I don’t speak about it too much because I feel it’s disrespectful to the boys that are in the squad. We have to concentrate on who we have, who we have here. We have to go out against Portugal.

“We know we have to be very good at everything we do in the game. Hopefully we can get the result that might just change the whole mood about the place.”

Scotland ‘believe’ amid threat of unwanted history in Portugal clash

17:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Steve Clarke believes Scotland can avoid losing five games in a row for the first time in their history and end their winless run when they host Portugal at Hampden on Tuesday night.

A dire run has seen the Scots win just one of their last 15 matches, going nine in a row without victory and with four defeats on the spin since the poor displays at Euro 2024.

That spell includes three defeat in the Nations League, leaving Clarke’s side bottom of their group and facing the prospect of a swift relegation back to the second tier.

There have been extenuating circumstances to Scotland’s poor form, including a lengthy injury list and a tough series of games against high-class opposition in League A.

Despite that, Clarke’s side have been competitive in all three of their Nations League games against Poland, Portugal and Croatia - with only one goal to separate the sides in each.

Late misfortune has also been a theme, with late goals conceded against Poland and Portugal before Che Adams had a stoppage-time equaliser ruled out in the 2-1 defeat to Croatia in Zagreb.

What is the Portugal team news?

16:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez has no new injury worries either after his side’s straightforward win over Poland, so all that remains to be seen is whether he will rotate.

Diogo Jota and Joao Felix could come in for Rafa Leao and Pedro Neto on the wings, while PSG’s Joao Neves could replace his namesake Ruben in midfield, as could Vitinha.

What is the Scotland team news?

16:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Scotland are still missing plenty of their full squad, with around 12 senior players unavailable. James Forrest is the latest to drop out of the squad, replaced by young Rangers midfielder Connor Barron.

Ben Doak impressed in his first start but Clarke was careful to mention that managing his minutes is an important issue, so he may appear off the bench against the Selecao.

Injuries may force a similar starting eleven to the one that took the pitch against Croatia, though it remains to be seen whether Che Adams and Ryan Gauld did enough to play themselves into Clarke’s thoughts.

Certain places, such as those of Billy Gilmour, Scott McTominay and Andy Robertson, remain set in stone.

When is Scotland v Portugal?

16:47 , Jamie Braidwood

The Nations League match takes place on Tuesday 15 October, with kick-off at 7.45pm BST at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

How to watch

The match is not being shown on TV but is available to stream on YouTube.

The rights to Scotland’s Nations League matches is currently held by ViaPlay, but the Norwegian broadcaster has stripped back its operations in the UK over the last year.

Scotland’s matches against Poland and Portugal in September were picked up by ITV, but no such deal was made ahead of the Croatia and Portugal games.

Therefore, Scotland vs Portugal will only be available to watch on the Viaplay International YouTube channel. The stream will go live at 7.30pm.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Scotland vs Portugal

16:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Scotland host Portugal at Hampden Park on Tuesday evening in their latest match in the Nations League, as Steve Clarke’s side look to bounce back from late heartbreak in Zagreb last time out.

A solid performance against Croatia was almost topped off with a last-gasp equaliser on Saturday, but it was ruled out as Che Adams had strayed offside.

That result leaves Scotland rock bottom of League A Group 1, with nothing to show from their first three matches despite encouraging performances in all of them.

And now Clarke’s injury-plagued side host Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal team, who are flying high at the top of their group after beating Poland 3-1 last time out.

Here is everything to know about the game.

Where to watch Scotland v Portugal after TV channel blackout

Good evening

16:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Hello and welcome to tonight’s live coverage of Scotland vs Portugal in the Nations League.

