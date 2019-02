Scotland vs Italy team news: Sam Johnson to make debut while uncapped Gary Graham and Jake Kerr included

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend will hand a Test debut to Glasgow centre Sam Johnson when his side open their Guinness Six Nations campaign at home to Italy on Saturday.

Newcastle flanker Gary Graham - previously called up by England coach Eddie Jones - and Leicester hooker Jake Kerr could also win their first caps if they appear off the bench.

Edinburgh full-back Blair Kinghorn, meanwhile, will start on the left wing as the Dark Blues welcome the Azzurri to Murrayfield.

With Edinburgh resurgent under Richard Cockerill this season, Townsend has chosen to go with the capital outfit's tight five. Hooker Stuart McInally will squeeze in between props Allan Dell and WP Nel, with Ben Toolis and Grant Gilchrist forming the second row.

Exeter lock Sam Skinner will slot into the back-row after showing he can fill in at flanker during his impressive introduction to the national team set-up during the autumn, with Ryan Wilson and Jamie Ritchie completing the back-row.

Skipper Greig Laidlaw will partner Racing 92 star Finn Russell in the half-backs, while Australia-born Johnson - who qualifies on residency grounds after signing for Glasgow in 2015 - lines-up alongside Huw Jones in midfield.

Stuart Hogg will again provide an attacking threat from full-back as he slots in beside Kinghorn and Tommy Seymour in the back three.

Townsend said: "It's a privilege to be involved in the Guinness Six Nations, a tournament that has grown in quality over the past few seasons. You can sense the excitement throughout the rugby world on the eve of this year's Championship and we're looking forward to starting our campaign at BT Murrayfield.

"Italy have made life tough for Scotland in every Test match we've played. I remember that as a player, as a supporter and as a coach - and they were better than us in most of last season's contest in Rome. They played with pace, were physical and we had to play really, really well in the final quarter to win.

"That performance and also the recent displays of Benetton Treviso are sharp reminders for our players that this will be a difficult fixture.

"Our challenge is to win the physical battle, which is a strength of Italian rugby. We will also have to bring energy and accuracy in order to get our campaign off to a winning start."

Sam Johnson will make his Scotland debut against Italy on Saturday (PA)

Italy make six changes to the side that lost to New Zealand 66-3 last November with Sergio Parise back in the starting line-up to lead what is expected to be his final Six Nations campaign. The 35-year-old will win his 135th cap for Italy, and leads a pack that will see Leonardo Ghiraldini win his 100th Test cap and also has uncapped lock David Sisi in the second row and Abraham Steyn moving from No 8 to openside flanker, making way for Parisse and covering for the injured Gloucester back-row Jake Polledri.

In the backs, Tito Tebaldo and Scotland Under-20 international Tommaso Allan continue at half-back, with Exeter’s Michele Campagnaro moving from centre to wing to allow Luca Morisi to start in the No 13 shirt. The final change to the side sees Angelo Esposito start on the right wing.

Teams

Scotland: Stuart Hogg; Tommy Seymour, Huw Jones, Sam Johnson, Blair Kinghorn; Finn Russell, Greig Laidlaw; Allan Dell, Stuart McInally, WP Nel; Ben Toolis, Grant Gilchrist; Sam Skinner, Jamie Ritchie, Ryan Wilson.

Replacements: Jake Kerr, Jamie Bhati, Simon Berghan, Gary Graham, Josh Strauss, Ali Price, Adam Hastings, Chris Harris.

Italy: Jayden Hayward; Angelo Esposito, Luca Morisi, Tommaso Castello, Michele Campagnaro; Tommaso Allan, Tito Tebaldi; Andrea Lovotti, Leonardo Ghiraldini, Simone Ferrari; David Sisi, Dean Budd; Sebastian Negri, Abraham Steyn, Sergio Parisse.

Replacements: Luca Bigi, Cherif Traore, Tiziano Pasquali, Federico Ruzza, Jummy Tuivaiti, Guglielmo Palazzani, Ian McKinley, Edoardo Padovani.

